Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities took to social media to share their reaction to seeing NFL action at SoFi Stadium for the first time.
Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com
"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton
Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.
"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess
Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.
Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense | 10 things with Justin Hollins
Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season.
Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.
Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.
Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies.
'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.
I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened
How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.
An even split | 10 things with John Wolford
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.
'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson
Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet.
I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened
How much does Aaron Donald need to eat a day? How does Taylor Rapp burn 10,000 calories in one workout? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. For this piece, she chewed on a toothpick like JuJu Hughes.