SoFi Article 2021

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com
Game Recap: Rams open 2021 season with 34-14 Sunday Night Football win over Bears at SoFi Stadium
Quarterback Matthew Stafford dazzles with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns in Rams debut, and Los Angeles' defense creates a pair of takeaways in primetime win over Chicago Bears in Week 1.
Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears
In his Week One Preview, J.B. Long examines what's in store for Matthew Stafford's debut in Horns, details Brian Allen's long journey back to a starting role, and considers if the Rams defense is primed for an encore performance under Raheem Morris in 2021.
First Look: Rams kick off 2021 season hosting Bears on Sunday Night Football
An early preview of Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
Darious Williams officially signs restricted free agent tender
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has signed his restricted free agent tender.
Rams, DeSean Jackson agree to terms on one-year deal
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a one-year deal.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams offense
What can the Rams offense achieve with Matthew Stafford as their new quarterback? ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen offers insight here.
Five things to know about Matthew Stafford
Here are five things you should know about new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams, Johnny Mundt agree to terms on one-year deal
The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Johnny Mundt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Rams trade Jared Goff, future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal
The Los Angeles Rams and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd have agreed to terms on a four-year deal.