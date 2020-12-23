SoFi Article 2021

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams open 2021 season with 34-14 Sunday Night Football win over Bears at SoFi Stadium

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dazzles with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns in Rams debut, and Los Angeles' defense creates a pair of takeaways in primetime win over Chicago Bears in Week 1. 
Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears

In his Week One Preview, J.B. Long examines what's in store for Matthew Stafford's debut in Horns, details Brian Allen's long journey back to a starting role, and considers if the Rams defense is primed for an encore performance under Raheem Morris in 2021.
First Look: Rams kick off 2021 season hosting Bears on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
Darious Williams officially signs restricted free agent tender

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has signed his restricted free agent tender. 
Rams sign punter Corey Bojorquez

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Corey Bojorquez.
Rams, DeSean Jackson agree to terms on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a one-year deal. 
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams offense

What can the Rams offense achieve with Matthew Stafford as their new quarterback? ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen offers insight here.
Five things to know about Matthew Stafford

Here are five things you should know about new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams, Johnny Mundt agree to terms on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Johnny Mundt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. 
Rams trade Jared Goff, future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd have agreed to terms on a four-year deal.
Andrew Whitworth glad to be back, excited for opportunity on Saturday

On the verge of returning from a knee injury which sidelined him seven games, Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth looks forward to playing in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks. 
