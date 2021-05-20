SoFi Stadium launches tour program 

SoFi Stadium Tour Interactive Activities Include:

Tunnel Run

Feel like a pro as you run through the 60-foot tunnel experience to hype you up before you enter the SoFi Stadium field.

Premium Guest Experience

Once in our impressive private suites and clubs, take in the luxuries of the premium guest experience and learn about SoFi Stadium's premier catering, the LA Eats program, with famous chefs Jon and Vinny, luxurious décor, and the many amenities available to fans on event days. Imagine the game day or event day atmosphere from a unique vantage point.

On-Field Challenges

Have you ever wanted to test your skills to see where you would rank against the football pros? Thanks to the state-of-the-art Zebra technology and inspired by the NFL Scouting Combine, our field activities will let you test just that. Show off your skills as a pro, kicking field goals, throwing at targets, running the "40," and testing your high jump.

Integrated Technology Center powered by Google Cloud

At the Integrated Technology Center powered by Google Cloud, fans can learn about our technology partners and how they help power the stadium.

Locker Rooms

Visit the player locker rooms of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

Interview Room

Smile! Take a photo as if you're at the post-game press conference after a big win.

The Equipment Room

On your way out, there's no better way to commemorate a trip to SoFi Stadium than through the official team shop, where you can find stadium-exclusive merchandise and gear.

Guests will enter through the VIP Entrance (Entry 7) on American Airlines Plaza, with parking in Lot N. Additional information about available tour dates and ticket packages can be found on

www.sofistadium.com/tours. New dates will be added on a rolling basis. ANYTIME purchasers receive priority communication when new dates are made available. Days and hours of operation are subject to change, so please visit the website for the latest hours and information.