SoFi Stadium launches tour program 

SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, is officially launching its tour program, SoFi Stadium Tours, to the public on Saturday, May 22. SoFi Stadium Tours is an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience that takes guests on a journey though the creation of SoFi Stadium, the largest stadium in the NFL and one of the most technologically advanced buildings in the world. The tour also puts attendees in the heat of the action, showcasing what it feels like to be a player on game day.
Guests on a SoFi Stadium tour will be able to run through a player tunnel onto the field, check out Rams and Chargers locker rooms and even test their football skills on the field. Inspired by the NFL Scouting Combine, some of the on-field tour challenges include running the 40-yard dash, attempting a field goal kick and testing passing prowess. Once an attendee completes an on-field challenge, they will be able to compare their statistics to those of professional football players.
"SoFi Stadium Tours will give visitors an inside look into the making of SoFi Stadium and a chance to experience game day from a player's perspective," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Our goal is to create extraordinary experiences for guests each time they visit the Hollywood Park campus. Our tour program is one way we intend to deliver on that promise."
Tour attendees will also learn about how the stadium was built and dive into the building's cutting-edge technology, including its already iconic dual-sided videoboard. They will also be to experience some of SoFi Stadium's most premium seats and suites, as well as visit the stadium's team store, The Equipment Room. The two-story team store features Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium gear, with some items exclusive to The Equipment Room.
SoFi Stadium partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to operate SoFi Stadium Tours.
"SoFi Stadium Tours is a chance for fans to experience everything that makes this stadium special – the history, architecture and landscaping, state-of-the-art technology, and premium amenities – against the backdrop of Los Angeles," said Bill Wilson, Legends executive vice president, Hospitality. "From the Tunnel Run to the Technology Center, fans will be able to experience every aspect of game day."
SoFi Stadium Tour Interactive Activities Include:
Tunnel Run
Feel like a pro as you run through the 60-foot tunnel experience to hype you up before you enter the SoFi Stadium field.
Premium Guest Experience
Once in our impressive private suites and clubs, take in the luxuries of the premium guest experience and learn about SoFi Stadium's premier catering, the LA Eats program, with famous chefs Jon and Vinny, luxurious décor, and the many amenities available to fans on event days. Imagine the game day or event day atmosphere from a unique vantage point.
On-Field Challenges
Have you ever wanted to test your skills to see where you would rank against the football pros? Thanks to the state-of-the-art Zebra technology and inspired by the NFL Scouting Combine, our field activities will let you test just that. Show off your skills as a pro, kicking field goals, throwing at targets, running the "40," and testing your high jump.
Integrated Technology Center powered by Google Cloud
At the Integrated Technology Center powered by Google Cloud, fans can learn about our technology partners and how they help power the stadium.
Locker Rooms
Visit the player locker rooms of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
Interview Room
Smile! Take a photo as if you're at the post-game press conference after a big win.
The Equipment Room
On your way out, there's no better way to commemorate a trip to SoFi Stadium than through the official team shop, where you can find stadium-exclusive merchandise and gear.
Guests will enter through the VIP Entrance (Entry 7) on American Airlines Plaza, with parking in Lot N. Additional information about available tour dates and ticket packages can be found on
www.sofistadium.com/tours. New dates will be added on a rolling basis. ANYTIME purchasers receive priority communication when new dates are made available. Days and hours of operation are subject to change, so please visit the website for the latest hours and information.
In addition to operating SoFi Stadium Tours, Legends has been engaged throughout SoFi Stadium on hospitality, premium sales, retail, partnerships and naming rights, technology solutions, and project development.