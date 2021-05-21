SoFi Stadium to open new team store, The Equipment Room, to public on May 22

SoFi Stadium will open The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, the official team store at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, to the public on Saturday, May 22.

With more than 7,600 square feet of retail space, the store spans two levels on the south side of SoFi Stadium, adjacent to American Airlines Plaza.

"The opening of our team store, The Equipment Room, will offer Rams and Chargers fans an early opportunity to experience SoFi Stadium ahead of the season," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "The Equipment Room offers guests a multi-level shopping experience, store-exclusive merchandise, and previews the extraordinary experiences we will offer fans at games."

The Equipment Room will feature exclusive SoFi Stadium collaborations with local artists that celebrate the essence of Southern California. The first collaboration is with Laguna Beach, Calif., artist, Steve Adam, who has translated the look and feel of SoFi Stadium into his art. This includes one-of-a-kind surfboards shaped by surf legend Duke Aipa, two-dimensional hand-painted acrylic skateboards, original art, and unique apparel that honors the West Coast lifestyle.

SoFi Stadium has partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with global expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to build and operate SoFi Stadium's fan shop.

"The Equipment Room is a destination for fans to experience the excitement and energy of this world-class stadium," said Bill Wilson, Legends executive vice president, Hospitality. "The store features a unique selection of products – including limited-run Rams and Chargers items, and special collaborations with local artists – offering a premium shopping experience."

The Equipment Room also features a customization station where fans can personalize a variety of jerseys, headwear, apparel, glassware, tumblers, and keychains.

Fans can find products for the Rams, Chargers, and SoFi Stadium, including team exclusive collaborations with New Era, Icer Brand, and Junk Food. The store has products for men, women, and children, such as jerseys, T-shirts, fan gear, footballs, helmets, headwear, novelty items, training gear, home decor, and accessories. The shop features a wide product assortment from fan favorites and premium lifestyle brands, such as Nike, New Era Cap, '47 Brand, Starter, Mitchell & Ness, G III, WinCraft, FOCO, and Boelter Brands.

The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium will be open daily, on non-game days. The entrance is on level 5, adjacent to American Airlines Plaza. Additional shops and retail kiosks are located throughout the building and will open during events. For information on The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, visit www.sofistadium.com/equipment-room. Days and hours of operation are subject to change, so please visit the website for the latest hours and information.