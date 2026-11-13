Injury Report, Week 10 at Cardinals: Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson ruled out; Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl questionable

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Although Myles Garrett (knee/not injury related-rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS), head coach Sean McVay said Friday he expects the outside linebacker to play.

"He's feeling good," McVay said of Garrett, who had a rest day Friday. "It's more of just getting him feeling as good as possible. He's had a really good week, played a bunch of snaps and we expect him to be able to build on that, but we're being smart with him."

McVay is also optimistic about safety Kam Curl (foot) despite Curl being listed as questionable.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) is listed as questionable, but McVay said his status depends on how he responds to his workload as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

"He was rolling, doing a lot of good stuff yesterday," McVay said. "I'm sure you guys saw. He's chomping at the bit to play, but a lot of that answer will be predicated on how he handles the physical workload today. I think if you asked him, he would say that he's hopeful to be able to play and so are we, but that could change based on how the workout goes."

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) were ruled out, as expected.

For the Cardinals, starting center Hjalte Froholdt was ruled out due to a concussion he sustained last week against the Seahawks; Froholdt is one of three Arizona players ruled out. Meanwhile, cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand) and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (wrist) are among six players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

*The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday; participation for that day is an estimation.