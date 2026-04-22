 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Steve Avila 'hoping to get' a contract extension, but focused on football

Apr 22, 2026 at 02:24 PM
Author Image
Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Going into his fourth NFL season, Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila is eligible for a contract extension. He's hoping to get one, but his focus during the offseason has been on improving his game and nurturing relationships with teammates and coaches.

"I feel like everybody that's up for extension is hoping to get one," Avila said. "That's definitely something I wish could happen. I try my best to stay the same every single year. I know for me, I've always improved every single year I've played football. I feel like I owe it all to the team to be the best version of myself. I feel like all that stuff will come when it does."

Avila went home to Texas in the spring, where he recently bought a house that is sparsely furnished, to train and be near his family. He started attending training and practices at his alma mater, TCU, and enjoyed his time with the team more than he expected to.

"I don't know what it is but I love sharing information and stuff I've learned over the years," Avila said. "I was sitting out there at practice with them. I was in there watching film with them and coaching guys. I called (Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell) and I'm like, 'Hey, why am I excited to go to practice tomorrow? Is this my life? Am I going to be a coach?'"

That's the trajectory Wendell took to coaching, but it should be a while before the 26-year-old Avila has to plan his post-playing career.

There has been external speculation that the Rams may add to the offensive room in the draft, and Avila will welcome any new players with open arms. He said the Rams are able to develop offensive linemen as well as any team in the league, evidenced by their many undrafted players and late-round draft picks at the position that contribute.

"It's not a secret to know that we are all in this year," Avila said.

The void left by recently retired offensive lineman Rob Havenstein is vast, both as a player and a leader. So, if more linemen can help them achieve the ultimate goal, Avila will be happy to have them.

In the offensive line meeting room, Havenstein would give pluses and minuses for silly things. For example, Justin Dedich got a minus one for a "wack" ringtone, and someone else got plus 1,000,000 for something Avila didn't even remember. There's no point keeping track, he said, but it's just a fun exercise to bond the room throughout each year.

David Quessenberry was appointed the new point-giver as the eldest offensive lineman on the team. It's yet to be seen whether a young draft pick will pick up Havenstein's mantle on the field, or if fourth-year player Warren McClendon Jr. will succeed the longtime Ram, as he did last season when Havenstein dealt with injuries. Head coach Sean McVay has indicated that McClendon has earned the right to start after his performance in 2025.

Either way, keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford clean during his 18th professional season will be priority No. 1 for the offensive line, and it's a responsibility they all take very seriously, despite the meeting room jokes. When Stafford announced he would be returning for another season during his Associated Press MVP award speech, he also talked about how it's a team award. That kind of leadership and loyalty intensifies Avila's desire to reach the mountaintop and exemplifies the Rams' culture.

"Helping Matthew Stafford get his second ring, I don't even think about myself getting it first," Avila said. "I contributed to helping someone as great as him get a second Super Bowl ring. I feel like a lot of guys feel like that. That's what being a team's about. You look at the guy next to you, it's like, that's who I'm doing it for."

Related Content

news

Contract extension in place, Quentin Lake keeps his standards and goals high

With his future secure, Rams safety Quentin Lake discusses his outlook and expectations for the 2026 season as offseason workouts begin.

news

Kyren Williams looking to make a 'big' statement in 2026, working to improve every aspect of his game

Rams running back Kyren Williams is putting in work during the offseason without contract extension uncertainty looming.

news

Top Takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's pre-2026 NFL Draft press conference: Backup QB spot, approach to pick 13 and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo contemplating retirement 'not necessarily new news' to Rams, who are giving quarterback plenty of time to make decision

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead discuss the latest on backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is weighing retirement.

news

Tyler Higbee didn't wait long to decide he wanted to return for 11th season

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee begins preparation for Year 11 as team's 2026 offseason workout program gets underway.

news

Notable No. 93 overall picks in NFL draft history

With the Rams scheduled to pick 93rd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, here are some notable players that have been selected there in the past.

news

2026 a big year for new dad Kobie Turner

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner brings responsibility as a parent and to teammates into start of 2026 offseason workout program.

news

'Everything' about the Rams' organization made Kam Curl want to return before testing the free agent market

After signing a three-year extension with the Rams before free agency officially began, safety Kam Curl discussed his excitement to be back in Los Angeles.

news

2026 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

The Rams hold seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 13 overall. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the event starting on April 23.

news

Rams reveal new jersey numbers for Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Blake Corum and others

Here's the jersey numbers the newest Rams will wear, as well as some switches for returning players.

news

Rams 2026 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One final preview

Last look at the projections as draft week arrives.

Advertising