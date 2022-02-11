Rams vs. Bengals Preview: All in and all on the line for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Furthermore, who's ranking the 2022 Los Angeles Rams any lower than top ten in the league? Should they not be considered NFC West favorites going into next season?

The future looks extremely bright.

But even those practicalities detract from what I believe is the true meaning of "All In," and why the Rams are NFC Champions again.

You see, while the Super-Bowl-or-bust expectations pressed down on them, the players and coaches doubled down on their commitment to each other in an unwavering spirit of "We Not Me."

All-star teams don't work. Big personalities don't mix. And there weren't supposed to be enough targets or handoffs or reps to go around.

In the depths of a winless November, this locker room should have fractured. Falling short in Week 18 could have unraveled everything the Rams had worked toward.

Except those aren't the stories that prevailed.

Instead, Miller spoke calmly and confidently about how glad he still was to be with this franchise and their shared, unshaken belief.