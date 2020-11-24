Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Nov 24, 2020 at 11:51 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, it was announced Tuesday morning.

It's the seventh-straight year the Rams legend has been named a semifinalist. He was a first-time finalist last year.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Holt tallied 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars – including eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams. In 2003, he had a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to First Team All-Pro honors. Also a Second Team All-Pro choice in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The former North Carolina State University standout and 1999 sixth overall pick made an immediate impact as a rookie with the Rams, posting 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help them to a Super Bow title. He finished with 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over Tennessee Titans.

The 25 modern-era semifinalists will eventually be trimmed to a group of 15 finalists by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. The selection committee will then pick anywhere from four to eight new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., to be enshrined next August.

If Holt is a finalist in 2021 and then gets inducted, he will be inducted the same weekend as former Rams teammate Isaac Bruce, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The 2020 class' enshrinement was postponed to Aug. 5-9, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold an enshrinement for each class that weekend.

This year's complete list of modern-era semifinalists can be viewed here.

Related Content

news

Seven former Rams among 130 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

The Pro Football Fame's 130 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2021 include multiple former Rams.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
news

2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement rescheduled to August 2021

The enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class, which includes Rams legend Isaac Bruce, has been postponed to next year. 
news

Countdown to the Draft: Early 60s brought Rams franchise players

To conclude our Countdown to the Draft series, we rewind back to 1961 and 1962.
news

Countdown to the Draft: Trading up in 2004 to get RB Steven Jackson

Our countdown to the draft series continues by turning the clock back to 2004, when the Rams moved up to grab Oregon State running back Steven Jackson.
news

Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85

The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the passing of 1957 first-round draft pick Del Shofner. 
news

Rams legend Eric Dickerson named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

Eric Dickerson is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. 
news

Steven Jackson talks NFL Combine Mentor experience

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson joined 13 other members of the NFL Legends Community as combine mentors in Indianapolis last week. 
news

Where Are They Now?: Todd Lyght

We caught up with Todd Lyght to see where the former Rams cornerback is now.
news

Why Isaac Bruce Should Make the Hall of Fame

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertising