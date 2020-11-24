Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, it was announced Tuesday morning.

It's the seventh-straight year the Rams legend has been named a semifinalist. He was a first-time finalist last year.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Holt tallied 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars – including eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams. In 2003, he had a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to First Team All-Pro honors. Also a Second Team All-Pro choice in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The former North Carolina State University standout and 1999 sixth overall pick made an immediate impact as a rookie with the Rams, posting 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help them to a Super Bow title. He finished with 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over Tennessee Titans.

The 25 modern-era semifinalists will eventually be trimmed to a group of 15 finalists by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. The selection committee will then pick anywhere from four to eight new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., to be enshrined next August.

If Holt is a finalist in 2021 and then gets inducted, he will be inducted the same weekend as former Rams teammate Isaac Bruce, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The 2020 class' enshrinement was postponed to Aug. 5-9, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold an enshrinement for each class that weekend.