Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Troy Reeder picks good time for first NFL interception

Sep 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts appeared on the verge of breaking through and scoring their first touchdown of the game, but Rams linebacker Troy Reeder had other ideas.

Watching Colts quarterback Carson Wentz before and during the snap on 3rd and goal from the Rams 3 early in the second quarter, Reeder moved to his left, then dove in front of Wentz's shovel pass toward tight end Jack Doyle for the interception.

"They were running kind of a tricky goal line play with the option with the shovel pass, so we were pretty excited that it was a scouted look, we saw it," Reeder said. "The last thing you're thinking about is making the pick. I think sometimes that's how big plays happen, is you're in the right place at the right time and then get the big play out."

For Reeder, it marked the first interception of his NFL career. He also added four total tackles and one pass breakup to his stat line in Sunday's 27-24 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Picking off a quarterback isn't necessarily knew to Reeder, given his four career interceptions during his three seasons at Delaware. He also had eight pass breakups, so making plays in coverage isn't out of the ordinary for him.

In this instance, his first pick as a pro not only prevented the Colts from reaching the endzone, but also directly led to points for the Rams: Kicker Matt Gay drilled a 34-yard field goal at the end of the ensuing series to give the Rams a 10-3 lead nearly eight and a half minutes later.

"That was dope. I didn't even realize that was his first interception of his career, because he's had good games since I've been here," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. "I know he had a great game last year when he was asked to step up in roles. Honestly, every time he's been asked to step up, he stepped up, so I didn't even really notice that that was his first career interception. But definitely happy for him. It came in a key moment in the redzone. It was an amazing call by coach, and we executed it."

It was also emblematic of the Rams defense's ability to come up with key plays at opportune times throughout a chaotic road game.

"In a perfect world, you're just really stopping people and stuffing them, and giving them no life and choking them out, but ultimately they came away with no points," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I think that at some point, you're going to have to be able to display that toughness and that ability to just continue to play each and every single snap, move on from one snap to the next. Our guys have done that."

Related Content

news

Impulsados por un enorme Cooper Kupp, los Rams remontan en Indianapolis: 27-24

Matthew Stafford firma su primera victoria de voltereta con Los Ángeles y la mesa queda puesta para el duelo con Tom Brady y los Buccaneers en SoFi Stadium 
news

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection helps Rams move to 2-0

The Rams don't leave Indianapolis with a win over the Colts without the connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Sunday. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Sony Michel, Troy Reeder, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' Week 2 win over Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Sony Michel, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, linebacker Troy Reeder and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 27-24 win over the Colts in Indianapolis. 
news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's late field goal, Jalen Ramsey's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Colts 

Kicker Matt Gay's 38-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception eight seconds later lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 2 at Colts 

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 18.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Colts

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their Week 2 road game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Los Rams enfrentan a unos Colts malheridos en su primera visita de la temporada

El segundo juego de la era Stafford es contra un equipo con calibre de playoffs, pero que batalló la semana pasada y que tiene lesiones importantes
news

Jalen Ramsey's physical approach a natural part of his game

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey plays with a physicality not always seen at his position. The approach isn't out of the ordinary for him, though. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the they wrap up preparation for their Week 2 road game against the Colts. 
news

Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
