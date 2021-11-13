Week 10 Preview: Rams add Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix ahead of Monday Night Football showdown in San Francisco

Running On Empty

No part of me believed the Rams were about to deviate very far from their 11-personnel base. But Sean McVay was starting to take some heat externally for limited personnel groupings (at a time when his next-best options at tight end and receiver have combined for three career NFL receptions).

Suddenly he's treated to the most innovative opportunity of his career.

To start, go ahead and double down on the league-high rate of empty sets. Play with four receivers, and take a back or tight end off, when necessary.

Former Rams summer camper Dan Orlovsky hinted at a creative solution, here. Surely McVay had no shortage of them to offer OBJ in his sales pitch.

Their first game together can't come soon enough.

Dividend Yield

As for the Niners and the way that series has been trending lately, here's where the change at quarterback for L.A. needs to pay off.

The last two years, Jared Goff committed at least one giveaway in all four losses to San Francisco. In those games, only once did he pass for more than 200 yards and his highest passer rating was 85.7. As a result, the Rams trailed for large portions of those games and haven't held a lead of more than 11 points against the 49ers since 2018.

Quarterback play wasn't the only reason for the current losing streak against San Francisco. But it was the most pervasive and consequential factor.

Let's see how the tables might turn with Stafford at the controls, especially if the Rams can play from in front and force Kyle Shanahan to call the game a bit differently than he has the past four meetings.

Cabo, No He Didn't

And it's worth remembering Shanahan’s reaction to the January trade.

"I know how good of a guy you got," a clearly envious 49ers head coach told McVay and Peter Schrager this summer, not long after he'd selected his quarterback of the future.

Golly G

As for the other quarterback in this matchup, the Rams have yet to defeat Jimmy Garoppolo, who holds a 4-0 mark against them. And if they don't act soon, they may not get another shot before rookie Trey Lance takes over.

For now, Garoppolo has been feeding third-year receiver Deebo Samuel, who ranks second to Cooper Kupp in receiving yards per game this season. In fact, according to ESPN, Monday will be the first matchup in NFL history involving two players averaging at least 110 receiving yards per game in Week 7 or later (we're currently in Week 10).

Right On

We still don't know if Von Miller will make his Rams debut on Monday Night. But after San Francisco lost talented right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a season-ending quadricep injury, the prospect of lining up over his replacement has to be enticing – whether it's Miller, Leonard Floyd﻿, or both.

Bounce Backs

Finally, one of the great attributes of the McVay Era Rams is their resilience, seldom allowing an opponent to "beat them twice."

Per NFL Research, following a loss, McVay's Rams are 16-5 with a +175 point differential.