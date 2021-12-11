Week 14 Preview: Rams look for balanced attack against Cardinals on Monday Night Football

One of my favorite NFL games came in Week 16, 2018 when Los Angeles traveled to Arizona, trying to snap a two-game losing streak (and really, a three-game offensive funk following their bye). At 11-3, the division had been clinched weeks before, but the Rams had lost their way a bit. And complicating matters was the absence of running back Todd Gurley.

I recall watching the All-Pro pregame, as he tested a knee injury and was ultimately inactive. Then we all marveled as C.J. Anderson came off the street to rush for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 31-9 trouncing of the Cardinals.

It was a masterstroke by Sean McVay, executed to perfection by the offensive line and all those who contributed in the running game. And it felt like in that game plan were the seeds of what would also be a road-grading playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys (via 273 yards rushing) en route to an NFC Championship.

Last week's product – a bruising, mold-busting triumph over the lowly Jaguars – had a similar vibe. In it, the Rams seemed to forge a new identity.

For all the success they've had in empty, shotgun, 11-personnel looks in 2021, the game has changed. Their personnel is different following the losses of ﻿Robert Woods﻿, ﻿Johnny Mundt﻿ , and most recently (temporarily) ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿.

Defenses have changed, in an effort to tamp down the video game numbers McVay and ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ were achieving.

And so, perhaps a bit later than fans would have liked, the Rams offense changed as well.

Stepping into the lead role was a figure reminiscent of 2018 C.J. Anderson – ﻿Sony Michel﻿. A professional chain-mover, he kept the Rams on schedule and the clock spinning in a wire-to-wire victory while running behind, at times, six offensive linemen and as many as three tight ends. Next thing we knew, the defense was performing to its prowess, the kicking game came alive, and the Rams were once again playing complementary football.

I can't predict whether or not McVay will deploy a similar approach on Monday in Glendale. And to be honest, I'm hardly a card-holding member of Team Establish The Run.

However, the Rams became a more difficult team to prepare for – and a more viable contender – by leveraging more of their depth chart and dictating terms with their physicality, something we advocated for in last week's column.