Week 8 Preview: Offense rolling, defense opportunistic as Rams head to Houston to take on Texans

In fact, according to NFL Research, Kupp is one of six players in the Next Gen Stats era to have a deep reception in seven consecutive games within a season – one shy of the record. He also leads the NFL with nine catches on deep balls this season, two more than all Rams receivers had combined in 2020 (seven).

It gets better: Stafford tops the league with 21 yards per attempt on deep shots, and the Texans allow a 145.8 passer rating on such targets, ranking as the NFL's worst secondary at preventing explosives.

Grass is Always Greenard

There isn't much the Texans do particularly well, but a group that just sacked Kyler Murray four times will get your attention.

And Houston's front definitely has Stafford's.

"They've got a bunch of guys … they kind of rotate through that really are just playing with outstanding effort," the Rams quarterback said this week. "You see it all across the tape. They played really well against (the Cardinals)."

Two of those sacks belonged to second-year edge defender Jonathan Greenard, who has "been a bright spot" according to his head coach David Culley.

Staying Grounded

For all the above verbiage about slinging it downfield, coming off a game in which the Rams totaled a season-low in rushing yards and averaged just 2.5 yards per carry, I'd expect better in Houston.

Perhaps the loss of tight end Johnny Mundt was even more impactful than we anticipated. The offense lived in 11-personnel last week with Tyler Higbee playing all 65 snaps and Van Jefferson﻿, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods each accounting for 94-plus percent of reps. That doesn't feel sustainable or prudent, though I understand why it was necessary in the context of last week's Lions game.

Just because the Rams don't have a second proven option at tight end, though, doesn't mean this offense can't run the football efficiently, no matter the personnel grouping. For what it's worth, the Houston defense ranks 30th against the run.

The Texans weren't any better running the ball last week in Arizona. They rushed for a total of 42 yards at a clip of 2.8 yards per carry.

And that was before they traded their lead back Mark Ingram back to the Saints on Wednesday, drawing the ire of Brandin Cooks.

What's Cookin'?

Checking in on the former Rams wide receiver, he's being relied upon heavily – almost exclusively – in the Texans passing game.

Now 28 years-old, Cooks is accounting for more than 31 percent of his team's targets.

And despite deficient and inconsistent quarterback play, he's tied for the NFL lead with 15 third-down receptions for 230 yards.

The Texans No. 2 receiver by targets is rookie Nico Collins, who's amassed a total of eight grabs for 111 yards this season.

It will be interesting to see how Raheem Morris arranges the Rams coverage, accordingly.

Neon Deayon

If everything goes according to plan, this will be the final game of cornerback Darious Williams﻿' absence on short term injured reserve.

In his place, fan-and-locker-room favorite Dont'e Deayon has been thriving. The 27-year old has played more than 60 snaps in each of the Rams last two wins, at New York and versus Detroit. And according to Pro Football Focus, he's graded out quite well, with a 2021 coverage grade of 74.8 to this juncture – good for 20th among his peers (minimum 75 coverage snaps).

The question becomes, will that be enough to secure his place on the active roster for the remainder of 2021?