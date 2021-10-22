Week 7 Preview: Matthew Stafford feeling at home as Rams welcome Lions to SoFi Stadium

Ramily Reunion

And it's not just Jared this week.

Michael Brockers was the first selection of Les Snead's tenure as general manager and helped establish a standard and a culture – especially along the defensive front – that carries through to this day with Aaron Donald﻿, Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, position coach Eric Henderson, and the disposition of #DawgWork.

So there's immense gratitude for all that Brock poured into this organization. The same is true for new Lions general manager Brad Holmes, assistant general manager Ray Agnew, and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

It will be great to see them and wish them well in every respect except the final score of Week 7.

Worth Every Penny (and Pick)

It will be years until the trade can be properly evaluated, so there's no sense in even broaching the subject of who "won" now.

But regardless of what happens on the Detroit side of the ledger in the future, here's one question I am prepared to answer: "Was acquiring Matthew Stafford worth it for the Rams?"

Absolutely, yes.

It's been said that Stafford's season won't really begin until the playoffs – that he's here to win championships, and unless that happens, the move will have failed.

I disagree.

As written in this space months ago, for the sake of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and Andrew Whitworth﻿, it was a calculated risk worth taking. And the returns through six games and five wins have validated the organization's thought process.

Whether the Rams reap the ultimate reward from their partnership with Stafford – that's for another day and is subject to a litany of external forces beyond their control.

But in making the trade, did they give themselves the best opportunity to maximize the prime years of this roster? No doubt. And for that, they have been and should be commended.

Ball Don't Lie

Their 2021 circumstances are extraordinarily different – they might as well be polar opposites. So I'm reluctant to make any comparisons between Goff and Stafford.

But if there was one area where the Rams absolutely had to improve at quarterback, it was ball security.

Sure, all Stafford's attributes are very much appreciated. We've talked at length about them this season and will touch on another one in the very next section. But let's drill down on the crux of the matter: valuing possessions.

Goff has made nine turnover worth plays this season, per PFF, and fumbled six times.

Stafford has five turnover worthy plays (I'd prefer to subtract one because his interception at the end of last week's first half was a no-risk-all-reward toss that he was more than willing to have picked) and only one fumble.

All other things being equal – and I'll underscore this point again: they're not – if this trend continues, Stafford's been a great return on investment.