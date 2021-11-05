Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

Quoting PFF, "Stafford currently leads the league in EPA per play by a margin of 0.2, which translates to roughly two standard deviations over a season."

My preference is not to discuss the three little letters until after Thanksgiving, but it's no wonder why that service and many others see Stafford as a heavy MVP favorite.

Don't Bother Me

There is one pesky fly in the ointment, and PFF is responsible for that, too. Despite their MVP projections, they currently grade Stafford's performance behind 11 other NFL quarterbacks in 2021.

How could he win the top individual honor in the sport from the middle of his position group?

If you're familiar with the service's approach, it's actually not too difficult to reconcile – a nuisance though it may be. For more context, follow this brief Twitter thread with PFF Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo from earlier this week.

The long and short of it is, Stafford's quickly become an elite system quarterback with the Rams. Just embrace the paradox.

Down the (Tanne)hill

One of the signal-callers ahead of Stafford (for now) is this week's counterpart, Ryan Tannehill, who grades out fourth among quarterbacks despite some serious regression from 2020.

Last year, he passed for a career-best 33 touchdowns with a career-low interception rate.

In 2021, his pick rate has spiked to its highest levels with the Titans, his adjusted net yards per attempt are at Tennessee-lows, and he's already taken as many sacks this season (24) as all of last year.

As my colleague D'Marco Farr astutely summarized this week, the Titans offense and its offensive line in particular are built to go forward, not back.

Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown

And those Tannehill trends are all from an eight-game sample size before the loss of King Henry.

There are endless ways to attempt to quantify the loss of the NFL's leading rusher and what he means to this offense. Perhaps my favorite is that his yards AFTER CONTACT ALONE are still enough to lead the league in rushing in 2021 by a healthy margin.

And yet, the Titans managed to notch a couple of impressive wins the past two weeks while Henry was performing well below full strength.

That creates an unparalleled case study over the next few months for what a running back means to a modern NFL offense.

Fight to the Finish

If you're familiar with this column, we don't put a ton of stock in that Sean McVay halftime streak, but at 43-0 when leading at the break, we'll acknowledge it this week.

But only for one reason: Tennessee is uniquely equipped to ruin it if the Rams aren't careful.

According to SI.com’s John Glennon, the Titans share the NFL lead with three comeback wins after trailing in the fourth quarter this year. They've won twice in overtime. And safety Kevin Byard told Albert Breer that his group imposes its will on teams early with the intention of reaping late-game dividends.

Expect a twelve-round brawl on Sunday, not a two-quarter game. The Rams need to be ready for the most physical and enduring opponent they've faced to date.

Fame Game

Finally, if you're able to be there in person in Inglewood, the Rams are honoring Isaac Bruce as he receives his Hall of Fame Ring. There will be a pregame ceremony in American Airlines Plaza, displaying busts of the franchise legends.

That got me thinking about the individual resumes on the Tennessee and Los Angeles rosters. What an incredible array of career accomplishments.

I hope you'll agree that Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Julio Jones and Adrian Peterson are ticketed for Canton.

I'd put Jalen Ramsey and Derrick Henry (who unfortunately won't dress) as well-on-their-way.

And firmly in contention, with the potential to find their way with a strong finish to their careers, and hopefully a title: Andrew Whitworth﻿, Johnny Hekker﻿, and Matthew Stafford. A nod to Taylor Lewan, too.