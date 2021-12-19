Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Cardinals & preparing for a rescheduled Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

Dec 19, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams got a much-needed win against the Arizona Cardinals, who are in the top of the division. Now, they look ahead to their second-straight divisional matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 21st against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Victory Speech

Step into the locker room as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives out game balls after a primetime win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Mic'd Up with Van Jefferson

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ mic'd up for Rams win vs. the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Best moments from Rams vs. Cardinals

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

PHOTOS: Best moments from Rams win over Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

All-22

D'Marco Farr takes a closer look at the film as he dives into the best plays from the Los Angeles Rams' offensive & defensive lineman in the Week 14 Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup.

Coach McVay Show

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams' GM Les Snead after a big win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Les talks about what it took for the team to overcome adversity to secure the win. Also, they preview another divisional matchup against the Seahawks.

Rams vs. Seahawks Trailer

Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 divisional matchup at SoFi Stadium this Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m on FOX.

Between The Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr recap the exciting win on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. Is Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ the offensive player on the year in the NFL? Also, the guys look ahead to the Seattle Seahawks with so many questions still up in the air leading into Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

Rams Rides

After making in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ was able to buy the car he has wanted since he was a child. Watch as he shows off his Jeep in this edition of Rams Rides presented by Bridgestone.

My Favorite Play

"I couldn't have ordered it more perfectly" Former Rams defensive end Fred Dryer recounts his two-safety game against the Green Bay Packers in 1973.

Andrew Whitworth surprises a family by fully furnishing their new home

Los Angeles Rams Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ surprised a family with a fully furnished apartment as they moved from a shelter to permanent housing. With the help of St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the Whitworths helped the family move into their new place in time for the Holidays!

PHOTOS: Rams OL Andrew Whitworth surprises a family by fully furnishing their new home with the help of St. Joseph's Center & UNIFY

Los Angeles Rams Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth surprised a family with a fully furnished apartment as they moved from a shelter to permanent housing. With the help of St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the Whitworths helped the family move into their new place in time for the Holidays!

