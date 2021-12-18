Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Week 15 Preview: Cooper Kupp continues historic run as Rams welcome Seattle Seahawks to Inglewood

Dec 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

If this proves to be the end of an era in Seattle, the Rams have played a leading role in ushering in their demise.

No franchise has defeated Pete Carroll's Seahawks more often.

No opponent has more wins, takeaways, or sacks against Russell Wilson.

In fact, the Seahawks (5-8) have never finished with fewer than nine wins since they drafted the 33-year-old quarterback in 2012. Here in 2021, Seattle would have to win out to get to nine.

And yet, they're still just one game out of the NFC Wild Card race as they arrive in Los Angeles.

Beat the Rams, and they're very much alive. Succumb to the pressure of ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and the Rams again? It could be the last time Carroll and Wilson visit Inglewood together.

Six Ways to Sunday

This is a tricky column to write this week as Week 15 has been and may continue to be altered by yet another league-and-society-wide COVID disruption.

For the moment, we'll focus on what we know and be prepared to pivot, just as the Rams did so effectively in a Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals.

In the meantime, wishing all of you a healthy and merry week of Christmas ahead.

Got it Good

It's an awkward time to be trumpeting how good the Rams have it, I know.

But I want to make sure we all take a moment to appreciate how good the Rams have it – especially now.

At 9-4, Los Angeles has secured a fifth straight winning season. That hasn't happened for this franchise since a stretch of eight in a row from 1973-80. And I think we can agree this span is particularly impressive given that it snapped a 13-year drought without a winning season.

The only other franchises with active streaks as long (or longer) than L.A.'s are Kansas City, Tennessee, and Baltimore in the AFC as well as New Orleans and Seattle in the NFC (both the Saints and Seahawks are in jeopardy of finishing at-or-below .500 this season).

Certainly, the goals for this season far surpass a mere nine wins. But at this juncture, it's worth commending the commitment of Stan Kroenke, Kevin Demoff, Les Snead, Sean McVay, and all those at every level of the organization who have leveraged "We Not Me" into a consistent product in line with L.A.'s sports and entertainment standard.

How the Clinch Stole Christmas

Here's the most direct path to a playoff spot for the Rams this weekend:

First, the Saints lose in Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football.

Followed by a Vikings loss (or tie) in Chicago on Monday Night Football.

Then, beat Seattle.

That would put the Rams back in the postseason before Week 16.

Wild West, Calm For the Rest

While it's unlikely, the other three NFC divisions can be decided by week's end.

The Packers clinch the North with a win in Baltimore or a Vikings loss.

The Buccaneers clinch the South with a win over New Orleans.

That's simple enough, but the East isn't nearly as straightforward yet. The Cowboys clinch a division title with a win, a Philadelphia victory over Washington and clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles.

Never Say Never

Any "first in NFL history" is worth anticipating, so here's one to watch for against Seattle:

Cooper Kupp has topped 90 receiving yards in each of his last nine games, tied with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995) and teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest streak of games with 90-plus receiving, according to NFL Research.

Related Links

That means that with 90 more against the Seahawks, Kupp would stand alone.

Playing for a coach in McVay who's fond of saying, "consistency is the truest measure of performance," who's been more consistent than or outperformed Kupp in 2021?

No one.

Moving Van

Van Jefferson﻿'s in some pretty select company, as well.

He's one of three players this season with three receiving touchdowns measuring 52-plus yards.

Tyler Lockett of Seattle has three as well (he's unfortunately on the Seahawks Reserve/COVID list at the time of this writing).

And Deonte Harris of New Orleans also has a trio of such scoring grabs.

OBJ All the Way

And we're not going to exclude the third amigo.

OBJ has receiving touchdowns in three consecutive games. That's his longest such streak since 2015 with the New York Giants (when he had a run of five straight games).

We'll continue to write this: There's no replacing ﻿Robert Woods﻿.

However, the Rams receiving corps has done admirably to recover and offset some of what he brought to the huddle.

A League of His Own

And if we're going to talk superlatives, Aaron Donald automatically enters the chat.

Just look at how far off in a league of his own he is on this graph!

Great to see him finally collect some well-deserved stats in the desert.

And just a reminder of his career numbers in 16 games against the Seahawks, including playoffs: 16 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 43 hits on the quarterback, two forced fumbles, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Related Content

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Seahawks game rescheduled for safety reasons, to allow players more time to recover

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff shares insight on what led to the NFL postponing the team's Week 15 home game against the Seahawks to Tuesday. 
news

Rams-Seahawks postponed to Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time

The Rams' Week 15 home game against the Seahawks has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time.
news

Aaron Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's monster performance on Monday Night Football has earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 14.
news

First Look: Rams wrap up back-to-back divisional games hosting Seahawks in Week 15

An early preview of Sunday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller and six others on Reserve/COVID-19 list; activate Tyler Higbee off list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive back Terrell Burgess, defensive back Jordan Fuller and six others on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated tight end Tyler Higbee off the list.
news

Matthew Stafford y Aaron Donald lideran a los Rams en Arizona, donde ganan a pesar de múltiples ausencias

El equipo de Sean McVay se sobrepone a la adversidad para tumbar al conjunto con mejor récord de la NFL en un memorable juego de Monday Night Football.
news

Aaron Donald's dominance helps deliver Rams primetime win over Cardinals 

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald put together his best game of the season for a tone-setting performance in the Rams' Monday Night Football victory over the Cardinals. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. react to Week 14 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s postgame press conferences following Monday night's 30-23 win over the Cardinals.
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 30-23 in Monday Night Football thriller

Another complementary performance from all three phases helped the Rams come away with a victory in Week 14 and move to 9-4 on the season. 
news

Cooper Kupp surpasses 5,000 career receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp reached an impressive milestone in Monday night's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Brian Allen and Terrell Lewis inactive for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Monday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Advertising