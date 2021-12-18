Week 15 Preview: Cooper Kupp continues historic run as Rams welcome Seattle Seahawks to Inglewood

Six Ways to Sunday

This is a tricky column to write this week as Week 15 has been and may continue to be altered by yet another league-and-society-wide COVID disruption.

For the moment, we'll focus on what we know and be prepared to pivot, just as the Rams did so effectively in a Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals.

In the meantime, wishing all of you a healthy and merry week of Christmas ahead.

Got it Good

It's an awkward time to be trumpeting how good the Rams have it, I know.

But I want to make sure we all take a moment to appreciate how good the Rams have it – especially now.

At 9-4, Los Angeles has secured a fifth straight winning season. That hasn't happened for this franchise since a stretch of eight in a row from 1973-80. And I think we can agree this span is particularly impressive given that it snapped a 13-year drought without a winning season.

The only other franchises with active streaks as long (or longer) than L.A.'s are Kansas City, Tennessee, and Baltimore in the AFC as well as New Orleans and Seattle in the NFC (both the Saints and Seahawks are in jeopardy of finishing at-or-below .500 this season).

Certainly, the goals for this season far surpass a mere nine wins. But at this juncture, it's worth commending the commitment of Stan Kroenke, Kevin Demoff, Les Snead, Sean McVay, and all those at every level of the organization who have leveraged "We Not Me" into a consistent product in line with L.A.'s sports and entertainment standard.

How the Clinch Stole Christmas

Here's the most direct path to a playoff spot for the Rams this weekend:

First, the Saints lose in Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football.

Followed by a Vikings loss (or tie) in Chicago on Monday Night Football.

Then, beat Seattle.

That would put the Rams back in the postseason before Week 16.

Wild West, Calm For the Rest

While it's unlikely, the other three NFC divisions can be decided by week's end.

The Packers clinch the North with a win in Baltimore or a Vikings loss.

The Buccaneers clinch the South with a win over New Orleans.

That's simple enough, but the East isn't nearly as straightforward yet. The Cowboys clinch a division title with a win, a Philadelphia victory over Washington and clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles.

Never Say Never

Any "first in NFL history" is worth anticipating, so here's one to watch for against Seattle: