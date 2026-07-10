Where Are They Now? Former Rams WR Tavon Austin

Austin played in all but one game with 23 starts during the next two seasons and produced all over the field – 83 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns, 88 carries for 658 yards and six touchdowns, and 69 punt returns for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

His fourth season, 2016, produced a change of scenery when after 21 years, the Rams made the move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles.

"It was cool, but it was definitely different to leave and being further and further away from home, from Baltimore. So it was hard for my family to see me and a lot of that stuff, but it was definitely cool to be a part of that switch," Austin said.

"Not so much leaving St. Louis because that's what they loved, that was their team. But you do what you've got to do when things are being done. It was definitely a great experience. It felt good to be a part of it, especially just knowing how we're just dominating right now and always in the mix. Chasing that ring again."

Having played with the Rams for two seasons on the West Coast before being part of a 2018 draft day trade with Dallas, what are among Austin's fondest memories from his time with the team?

"Probably my rookie year when I had three touchdowns, I felt good against the Colts," he said. "That was one of my coming-out parties. I had a day that day. It kind of was just one of the best feelings.

"Just being in the league and scoring three touchdowns, and the touchdowns I scored, I scored in different ways, so I got to show a little bit more of the player I was. I just wasn't a receiver; I was an athlete."

Not the largest athlete in a game where some teammates and opponents seemingly block out the sun, Austin is proud that he was able to play 10 seasons in the NFL with Los Angeles, Dallas, Green Bay, and Jacksonville.

"I am not saying I was the person that opened that door, because I wasn't, but I was just one of the people that elevated it," he said. "Being able to go through college and get to the league, especially at my size, and really don't start getting a lot of injuries, I just think my durability is probably one of my things that I'm pretty thankful for.

"Because I know if I would have gotten hurt early in my career, a lot of times players don't recover from it. So I'm thankful for the durability that I've been able to get blessed with. But most of all, y'all got to have the same type of heart just to play at this level."

On August 13, 2024, Austin announced his retirement on Instagram.

"Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn't always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it's time for me to enter my next chapter in life."

One of the chapters occurred in December 20, 2025, when Austin returned to West Virginia University to receive his Regents Bachelor of Arts degree