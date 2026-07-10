Where Are They Now? Former Rams WR Tavon Austin

Joining the Rams as a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia University, Tavon Austin had more history than the Smithsonian.
Named a 2012 First-Team All-American All-Purpose player by the AP, he was the first player in the NCAA to finish his collegiate career with more than 3,000 receiving yards and more than 1,000 rushing yards.
"That was something I always dreamed of growing up, thinking about a place where a lot of kids don't get to go, and I was one of the ones that went," Austin said. "When the Rams picked me, I just dedicated everything, my whole career, to them. It was just one of the best feelings of my whole world that I haven't felt before."
Chosen 8th overall after the Rams made a trade with Buffalo, giving up their 16th, 46th, 78th, and 222nd picks to acquire Austin, he was the first skill-position player selected and one of only three wide receivers drafted that year.
"That was major too, to be the first skill position off the board. A lot of people was in front of me, D-lineman and O-lineman, but we had a pretty good class that year," Austin said. "So to be the first player off the board, man, I was just so thankful and surprised. And just knowing what I came from and how small I am, coming off as a receiver for the first round meant a lot. But I also knew what they obtained, as well.
"They let me enjoy myself at the moment when I talked to them on the phone. They said, 'We're looking forward to you. We'll really like having you.' And you just say the same thing back to them. You're just filled with so much joy at the time. It was pretty much just go ahead and live your life that night, but when you start work, that's a different story."
Actually, Austin's early story with the Rams was much like his story as a West Virginia Mountaineer: he found his way to the end zone.
After making his NFL debut in the season-opener against Arizona, Austin made his first career start in Week 2 in Atlanta and scored the first two touchdowns of his career. One was on a 6-yard pass from Sam Bradford, and the other was on a 10-yard catch. He finished the game with six receptions for 47 yards.
"Oh, yeah, it was a wild one, the first start. It was a different game. I was a person that just wanted to play. Starting for the first time, I did get to score two touchdowns. But we still lost (31-24), though," Austin said.
Eight games later during a 38-8 victory in Indianapolis, he recorded a 98-yard punt return for a touchdown, had a second touchdown on a 57-yard reception from Kellen Clemens, and scored a third time on an 81-yard reception from Clemens.
"Scoring three touchdowns, that was another thing that was just like getting drafted," Austin said. "That same type of feeling. You just get overwhelmed with so many emotions throughout the first year with each type of achievement that you do."
Becoming the first player in NFL history with a 95-plus yard punt-return touchdown and two 55-plus yard receiving touchdowns in the same game, Austin earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Week honors.
Austin played in all but one game with 23 starts during the next two seasons and produced all over the field – 83 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns, 88 carries for 658 yards and six touchdowns, and 69 punt returns for 655 yards and two touchdowns.
His fourth season, 2016, produced a change of scenery when after 21 years, the Rams made the move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles.
"It was cool, but it was definitely different to leave and being further and further away from home, from Baltimore. So it was hard for my family to see me and a lot of that stuff, but it was definitely cool to be a part of that switch," Austin said.
"Not so much leaving St. Louis because that's what they loved, that was their team. But you do what you've got to do when things are being done. It was definitely a great experience. It felt good to be a part of it, especially just knowing how we're just dominating right now and always in the mix. Chasing that ring again."
Having played with the Rams for two seasons on the West Coast before being part of a 2018 draft day trade with Dallas, what are among Austin's fondest memories from his time with the team?
"Probably my rookie year when I had three touchdowns, I felt good against the Colts," he said. "That was one of my coming-out parties. I had a day that day. It kind of was just one of the best feelings.
"Just being in the league and scoring three touchdowns, and the touchdowns I scored, I scored in different ways, so I got to show a little bit more of the player I was. I just wasn't a receiver; I was an athlete."
Not the largest athlete in a game where some teammates and opponents seemingly block out the sun, Austin is proud that he was able to play 10 seasons in the NFL with Los Angeles, Dallas, Green Bay, and Jacksonville.
"I am not saying I was the person that opened that door, because I wasn't, but I was just one of the people that elevated it," he said. "Being able to go through college and get to the league, especially at my size, and really don't start getting a lot of injuries, I just think my durability is probably one of my things that I'm pretty thankful for.
"Because I know if I would have gotten hurt early in my career, a lot of times players don't recover from it. So I'm thankful for the durability that I've been able to get blessed with. But most of all, y'all got to have the same type of heart just to play at this level."
On August 13, 2024, Austin announced his retirement on Instagram.
"Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn't always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it's time for me to enter my next chapter in life."
One of the chapters occurred in December 20, 2025, when Austin returned to West Virginia University to receive his Regents Bachelor of Arts degree
Another was on April 24 of this year, when he represented the Rams at the NFL Draft by announcing their second-round pick Max Klare, a tight end from Ohio State.
And on June 1, the National Football Foundation announced that his name would appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
Contemplating his next chapter which may include coaching while making his home in Dallas with a 6-year-old and twin 2-year-old daughters, he's a proud girl dad. What are the best things about being Tavon Austin?
"Being known as a great father, for one. And just being known as one of the greats to ever touch that field. Being the person of how I am, how I grew up, and what I accomplished. Where I'm from, and just still pushing and still having that certain type of drive," he said.
"I know my career didn't end up how I wanted, but just knowing that I definitely left a mark in this world, and wherever I go – and there's younger guys that don't know – but there's still a lot of other people that know who Tavon Austin is and they won't let my legacy die. So that's probably one of the best things I love about being Tavon."