I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

The real challenge

The 10k challenge may be a fun name for burning thousands of calories, but the real challenge for me was being in a constant state of feeling uncomfortable. Because once I started to stabilize, I stopped burning as many calories as possible. So, I had to spike my heart rate regularly for the entirety of my two days, and that is very uncomfortable. I got to the point where I was comfortable with being uncomfortable. By day two, the challenge was less fun and more of a task. During my active recovery, I started calculating how many calories I had left to burn. Lovett joked with me, "Yeah, once you start counting, that's a wrap" or in this instance, a Rapp.

Both Rapp and I used a watch called Polar Vantage M to track our calorie count. It basically allows you to accurately monitor an athlete's workload to understand the steps necessary to achieve your set goal. Think of it as an enhanced apple watch. Measuring throughout the process gave an understanding of what occurred and how someone would respond to the training. In the Rams world, this is key. According to Tyler Williams, Rams Director of Sports Science, "This is how we can provide accurate intervention that targets optimal recovery." For example, after a heavy practice, Sports Medicine and Performance can digest this information and come up with a recovery plan for each individual player. And they've got all the bells and whistles for this, including a few things that helped me recover on days one and two. Remember, I had to break my 10k calorie challenge into two separate days, which made day two a challenge in itself.