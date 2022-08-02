Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

3) Robert Rochell making plays: While Rochell was in coverage on those 1-on-1 touchdown grabs by Kupp and Robinson, he responded well later on in team drills by picking off a deep pass by Bryce Perkins down the sideline intended for Tutu Atwell. Rochell also broke up a Wolford pass intended for Brycen Hopkins in the corner of the endzone in a jump-ball situation.

4) Pick-six for Bobby Wagner: In one of the top plays of the day, Wagner picked off a short Wolford pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, with the defense dogpiling on him afterward in celebration.

5) Hopkins touchdown draws "oohs": In 1-on-1s, Hopkins put a move on his defender to separate from them that drew an audible reaction from the crowd as Hopkins hauled in the short pass from Wolford for a touchdown.

6) Kupp goes up: Kupp had another play that drew an "oooh"-inducing crowd when he high-pointed a Wolford pass and hauled it in near the sideline.

7) Knocking it loose: Wagner also registered a pass breakup in addition to his interception, punching the ball out of Raymond Calais' grasp as Calais caught a pass from Perkins.

8) Corner Kupp: One of Wolford's best passes came during team drills, when he rolled to his left and fired a touchdown pass to Kupp in the corner of the endzone.

9) Tutu Atwell makes most of reps: Atwell made a few nice catches on Monday, hauling in a pass from Wolford down the seam during 7-on-7 work and later making a diving catch on a comeback route on a pass from Perkins. He also hauled in a couple throws near the sideline.