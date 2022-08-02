Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Aug 01, 2022 at 05:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The fourth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union saw cornerback Robert Rochell's playmaking on display and an extended look at backup quarterback John Wolford with Los Angeles dialing back Matthew Stafford's workload.

Here are 10 observations from the session:

1) Wolford handles majority of team drills as Stafford rests: McVay confirmed the Rams scaled back Stafford's throwing workload after Stafford threw during individual drills and watched team drills from the sideline during Monday's practice.

"Really, when we look at it, we've got five weeks until September 8," McVay. "He's still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it, you guys have been out here, he's been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was, let's really just take it a week at a time."

McVay estimated Stafford got in about 40-50 passes during individual drills, and said they are not concerned about that pain.

2) Redzone highlight reels: That said, Stafford still provided some incredible plays during 1-on-1 redzone work within those individual drills, finding Cooper Kupp in the back of the endzone for a toe-tap touchdown catch by Kupp and later for an over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the endzone. Stafford later hit Allen Robinson II in the corner of the endzone, with Robinson making an impressive catch on the 50-50 ball.

Related Links

3) Robert Rochell making plays: While Rochell was in coverage on those 1-on-1 touchdown grabs by Kupp and Robinson, he responded well later on in team drills by picking off a deep pass by Bryce Perkins down the sideline intended for Tutu Atwell. Rochell also broke up a Wolford pass intended for Brycen Hopkins in the corner of the endzone in a jump-ball situation.

4) Pick-six for Bobby Wagner: In one of the top plays of the day, Wagner picked off a short Wolford pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, with the defense dogpiling on him afterward in celebration.

5) Hopkins touchdown draws "oohs": In 1-on-1s, Hopkins put a move on his defender to separate from them that drew an audible reaction from the crowd as Hopkins hauled in the short pass from Wolford for a touchdown.

6) Kupp goes up: Kupp had another play that drew an "oooh"-inducing crowd when he high-pointed a Wolford pass and hauled it in near the sideline.

7) Knocking it loose: Wagner also registered a pass breakup in addition to his interception, punching the ball out of Raymond Calais' grasp as Calais caught a pass from Perkins.

8) Corner Kupp: One of Wolford's best passes came during team drills, when he rolled to his left and fired a touchdown pass to Kupp in the corner of the endzone.

9) Tutu Atwell makes most of reps: Atwell made a few nice catches on Monday, hauling in a pass from Wolford down the seam during 7-on-7 work and later making a diving catch on a comeback route on a pass from Perkins. He also hauled in a couple throws near the sideline.

10) Wagner nearly makes it two: Wagner almost had a second interception during Monday's practice, just missing corralling a pass tipped by a Rams defensive linemen in 11-on-11 work.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Joe DeCamillis and David Long Jr. react to Day 8 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and cornerback David Long Jr. following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

McVay: Van Jefferson has "a little knee tweak," status for Week 1 to be determined

Head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of wide receiver Van Jefferson following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 1: Team welcomes fans for fourth open practice

Here's what you need to know before you head to Monday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rookie defensive backs make strong early impression in training camp

Early returns are promising on a position the Rams strategically targeted in this year's draft, with rookie defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant flashing in the first week of training camp.

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II build chemistry: 10 Observations from Back Together Saturday at 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the second open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's press conferences following Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Cobie Durant shines, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II connect: 10 Observations from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II's ability to quickly process the information given to him by the Rams is making for a smooth transition.

news

Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success

After peaking at a critical stage of the 2021 season, the Rams defensive line aims to sustain that success in 2022.

Advertising