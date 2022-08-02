Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – The fourth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union saw cornerback Robert Rochell's playmaking on display and an extended look at backup quarterback John Wolford with Los Angeles dialing back Matthew Stafford's workload.
Here are 10 observations from the session:
1) Wolford handles majority of team drills as Stafford rests: McVay confirmed the Rams scaled back Stafford's throwing workload after Stafford threw during individual drills and watched team drills from the sideline during Monday's practice.
"Really, when we look at it, we've got five weeks until September 8," McVay. "He's still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it, you guys have been out here, he's been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was, let's really just take it a week at a time."
McVay estimated Stafford got in about 40-50 passes during individual drills, and said they are not concerned about that pain.
2) Redzone highlight reels: That said, Stafford still provided some incredible plays during 1-on-1 redzone work within those individual drills, finding Cooper Kupp in the back of the endzone for a toe-tap touchdown catch by Kupp and later for an over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the endzone. Stafford later hit Allen Robinson II in the corner of the endzone, with Robinson making an impressive catch on the 50-50 ball.
3) Robert Rochell making plays: While Rochell was in coverage on those 1-on-1 touchdown grabs by Kupp and Robinson, he responded well later on in team drills by picking off a deep pass by Bryce Perkins down the sideline intended for Tutu Atwell. Rochell also broke up a Wolford pass intended for Brycen Hopkins in the corner of the endzone in a jump-ball situation.
4) Pick-six for Bobby Wagner: In one of the top plays of the day, Wagner picked off a short Wolford pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, with the defense dogpiling on him afterward in celebration.
5) Hopkins touchdown draws "oohs": In 1-on-1s, Hopkins put a move on his defender to separate from them that drew an audible reaction from the crowd as Hopkins hauled in the short pass from Wolford for a touchdown.
6) Kupp goes up: Kupp had another play that drew an "oooh"-inducing crowd when he high-pointed a Wolford pass and hauled it in near the sideline.
7) Knocking it loose: Wagner also registered a pass breakup in addition to his interception, punching the ball out of Raymond Calais' grasp as Calais caught a pass from Perkins.
8) Corner Kupp: One of Wolford's best passes came during team drills, when he rolled to his left and fired a touchdown pass to Kupp in the corner of the endzone.
9) Tutu Atwell makes most of reps: Atwell made a few nice catches on Monday, hauling in a pass from Wolford down the seam during 7-on-7 work and later making a diving catch on a comeback route on a pass from Perkins. He also hauled in a couple throws near the sideline.
10) Wagner nearly makes it two: Wagner almost had a second interception during Monday's practice, just missing corralling a pass tipped by a Rams defensive linemen in 11-on-11 work.