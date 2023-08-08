Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice: Welcome back John Johnson III, playmaking by Quentin Lake and other defensive backs, and more

Aug 08, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams' final 2023 training camp practice saw defensive back John Johnson III a day after signing with the team, playmaking from defensive backs like Quentin Lake and Ahkello Witherspoon, wide receivers Van Jefferson connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford, and more.

Here are 10 things that stood out from the session:

1) Kupp a non-participant, but gets workout in: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp did not participate in the final 2023 training camp practice, though he did manage to get a workout in with the training staff during the early portion of it.

2) No Davis Allen, Kendrick or Long: Defensive back Derion Kendrick and tight ends Allen and Hunter Long did not participate in Tuesday's practice, which meant they missed the entirety of training camp in Irvine. Allen and Kendrick are dealing with hamstring injuries, while Long is dealing with a groin injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice that those three players are considered day-to-day as they head into the preseason and also joint practices next week.

3) Brian Allen and Rob Havenstein back: Offensive lineman Brian Allen returned to practice Tuesday after having a rest day last Saturday, while offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was also back after being held out with a neck strain for precautionary reasons.

4) JJIII is back: On Monday, Johnson signed with the Rams. On Tuesday, he was a participant in practice, going through individual drills and a couple plays during 7-on-7 before watching the remainder of team drills. That was to be expected, though, considering Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't go through spring OTAs for the first time in his career, which means he will be gradually worked in.

5) Improvising: On an off-schedule play, Stafford connected with wide receiver Van Jefferson for a deep touchdown pass that drew cheers from the crowd on hand.

6) Going deep: Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a perfect deep pass to an in-stride running back Zach Evans for a touchdown during 7-on-7. Evans' concentration to make the catch was arguably just as impressive as Bennett's throw.

7) Denied: Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon had an impressive pass breakup on a Stafford deep ball down the sideline intended for wide receiver Lance McCutcheon during 11-on-11.

8) Dart from Stafford: Rolling out to his right, Stafford launched a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who made a diving catch in the endzone.

9) Into the Lake: Second-year defensive back Quentin Lake corralled another interception off a tipped pass, capitalizing on defensive back Jordan Fuller batting into the air a Stafford pass intended for Johnson.

10) Jonah the run stopper: Defensive end Jonah Williams had yet another run stop in a training camp practice that drew praise from his defensive teammates and coaches.

