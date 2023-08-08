10 Observations from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice: Welcome back John Johnson III, playmaking by Quentin Lake and other defensive backs, and more

1) Kupp a non-participant, but gets workout in: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp did not participate in the final 2023 training camp practice, though he did manage to get a workout in with the training staff during the early portion of it.

2) No Davis Allen, Kendrick or Long: Defensive back Derion Kendrick and tight ends Allen and Hunter Long did not participate in Tuesday's practice, which meant they missed the entirety of training camp in Irvine. Allen and Kendrick are dealing with hamstring injuries, while Long is dealing with a groin injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice that those three players are considered day-to-day as they head into the preseason and also joint practices next week.

3) Brian Allen and Rob Havenstein back: Offensive lineman Brian Allen returned to practice Tuesday after having a rest day last Saturday, while offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was also back after being held out with a neck strain for precautionary reasons.