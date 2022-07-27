Rams 2022 Training Camp Primer

How to Attend

All fans must have a valid ticket to attend all Rams practices at UC Irvine. Fans are encouraged to attend as many days of Training Camp as they like; however, they will need to register individually for each day they would like to attend. Fans may claim up to four (4) Adult and up to four (4) Youth tickets per registration. Note: Claiming a ticket online does not guarantee admission into Training Camp; admittance into Training Camp will be on a first-come first-serve basis.