From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing being at training camp after missing it due to injury last year (Akers), training camp with a new team after a decade with another (Wagner), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We're further along in terms of the installs and some of the things that we're able to get done offensively and defensively than we've been in previous years." – McVay