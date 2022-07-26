Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

Jul 26, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing being at training camp after missing it due to injury last year (Akers), training camp with a new team after a decade with another (Wagner), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We're further along in terms of the installs and some of the things that we're able to get done offensively and defensively than we've been in previous years." – McVay

  • McVay has been pleased with the progress made by the offense and defense so far between the work put in dating back to the spring and the work put in so far during camp.
  • "What that means leading into September 8 (against the Bills), we'll have a better idea once we get closer to that," McVay said.

"I missed it." – Akers

  • This time last year, Akers was sidelined by a torn Achilles he sustained prior to the start of training camp. Now, he's healthy, and he doesn't take the time for granted.
  • "When you take a year off – almost a year, it felt like a year – you miss everything about it," Akers said. "The hard days, the easy days, good, bad. I'm just happy to be here."

"The weather is a lot different than Seattle. I think we even had some rainy days over there (during camp), so it's nice to be out here in the sun." – Wagner

  • Wagner is enjoying the change of scenery after 10 years of training camps in Seattle.
  • When it comes to his new teammates and coaches, Wagner said it's his job to learn them rather than the other way around.

