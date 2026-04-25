2026 NFL Draft: Best players available at Rams' positions of need heading into Day 3

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – After selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the first round on Day 1, they used the 61st overall pick on Ohio State tight end Max Klare and the 93rd overall pick Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost. They are scheduled to pick once in the sixth round (207) and three times in the seventh round (231, 251, 252) on Day 3.
Here's a look at the top prospects remaining at positions of need for Los Angeles, according to experts:
Wide Receiver
- Elijah Sarratt, Indiana: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds; Second-Team All-Big Ten selection who led the FBS with 15 receiving TDs and caught 65 passes for 830 yards while starting 14 games for the national champion Hoosiers.
- Skyler Bell, UConn: 6-0, 192; A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (given to the nation's top WR), he earned First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, ranked second in the FBS with 1,278 receiving yards and fourth with school-record 101 receptions; he tied for third in the FBS with a school-record 13 receiving TDs in 13 games.
- Deion Burks, Oklahoma: 5-10, 180; Caught 57 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.
Linebacker
- Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh: 6-0, 220; Second-Team All-ACC selection who started 11 games and totaled 81 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs and one FF.
- Deontae Lawson, Alabama: 6-3, 226; Second-Team All-SEC selection who led the team with 89 tackles and totaled 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 2 FFs in 15 games, all of which he started.
- Harold Perkins Jr., LSU: 6-1, 231; Third-Team All-SEC selection who led team with 4 sacks and tied for the team lead with 8 TFLs and 3 INTs. He in 12 games with 11 starts and registered 56 tackles.