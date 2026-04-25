Three Takeaways from Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft: Les Snead and Sean McVay on adding TE Max Klare to build depth and on 2025, OT Keagen Trost's versatility, expanding on QB Ty Simpson 

Multiple-tight end formations will remain integral to offense with selection of Klare, whose skillset complements the rest of those in position group

The depth established in 2025 at tight end allowed the Rams to evolve into an outfit that finished with 13 personnel usage rate of 30.5% per Next Gen Stats, which was more than double the next-closest team this season and the most in the Next Gen Stats era by nearly 13%.

Adding Klare helps maintain it, and signals those multiple tight end sets will remain a staple for L.A.'s offense in 2026.

"We plan to be able to build on some of the things that we did last year," McVay said. "I think that was a benefit for us."

McVay said "they don't lack anything in any of those four" – referring to Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson – when asked if the addition of Klare's skill set was a reflection of something that wasn't present in the tight end room already or more of what those returning players are already good at.

"All four of them are productive in both phases," McVay said. "So that's what you're looking for. If you're going to be treated like a tight end, you got to be an extension of the run surface. You got to be functional enough that to be used as one of the five eligibles. And so (Klare) does do that."

McVay also said that at both Purdue and Ohio State, Klare "did a really nice job of being able to utilize his skill set," praising the way "he moves grounded on the second and third levels to be able to stay connected and be able to press people in space," and said Klare will "fit right in" to the existing group.

Trost's versatility valuable for depth, game day roster numbers

Though the bulk of Trost's experience in college was at right tackle, he did start five games at left tackle and one at right guard.

McVay said Trost has the versatility to play all five spots, even center in an emergency situation. The biggest value in that, according to McVay, is how it helps when assembling the 48-man game day roster.

"Now, fortunately, we've got some depth at that spot (center), but that value is incredibly versatile," McVay said. "When you're typically going with eight offensive linemen up on game day, do you go with four tackles? Do you go with four interior players? Do you go with, really, three tackles and five interior players? That's the type of stuff that you're always working through. And so a player that has that type of versatility, especially coming in in a backup type of role, is really valuable to us."

McVay explains "grumpy" demeanor Thursday night, appreciation for Simpson

McVay's body language during his and Snead's press conference Thursday night fueled speculation online that he felt a certain way about the Rams' 13th overall pick. Friday night, McVay emphasized that "grumpy" demeanor had to with things unrelated to the job.

McVay also emphasized that "the one thing that would never be doubted is, we (him and GM Les Snead) couldn't be in more lockstep in every decision that we make."

"Couldn't be more excited about being able to add him (Ty Simpson) but also understanding of how much I love Matthew Stafford, how respectful you want to always be to just the way things can be interpreted."

McVay said he was "excited" to be able to add Simpson, and called it a "blessing" for Simpson to be able to learn from Stafford and come into the Rams' ecosystem.

"But whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew's successor, it will be on Matthew's terms," McVay said.

McVay said that as soon as they started studying Simpson, there was a body of work "that was a good, fun evaluation," and they saw lots of concepts from Alabama's offense that they would activate in their own.