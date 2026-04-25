READ: Keagen Trost looking forward to bringing versatility to Rams' offensive line

Juggling that cross-training at the pro level, let alone the transition to the NFL, will be difficult, but it's a challenge Trost is up for.

"I think it's just all the reps that you take off the field, doing that extra always trying to be prepared for the moment that you may be moved around," Trost said. "And then as time goes on, you get better, so working at different places helps you prepare, and I'm willing to attack that challenge and just ready to get to work."

Trost's college journey began in 2019 at Morgan State, was followed by four seasons at Indiana State from 2020-2023, one season at Wake Forest in 2024, then finishing his career at Missouri last year. Multiple stops gave him exposure to multiple playbooks, so he's comfortable learning a Rams scheme whose run game mixes things up between outside zone and duo.