READ: Keagen Trost looking forward to bringing versatility to Rams' offensive line

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Keagen Trost's playing experience along the offensive line spans includes 23 starts at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at right guard.
So, it makes sense that head coach Sean McVay said the Rams' third-round draft pick has the versatility to play all five spots, including center on an emergency basis.
"I just think the Rams always want physical offensive linemen, athletic as well," Trost said after being selected 93rd overall Friday night. "Versatility as well as a player will help me to fit in with the Rams, just getting to work and trying to be the best I can be and help the team in any way that I can."
Juggling that cross-training at the pro level, let alone the transition to the NFL, will be difficult, but it's a challenge Trost is up for.
"I think it's just all the reps that you take off the field, doing that extra always trying to be prepared for the moment that you may be moved around," Trost said. "And then as time goes on, you get better, so working at different places helps you prepare, and I'm willing to attack that challenge and just ready to get to work."
Trost's college journey began in 2019 at Morgan State, was followed by four seasons at Indiana State from 2020-2023, one season at Wake Forest in 2024, then finishing his career at Missouri last year. Multiple stops gave him exposure to multiple playbooks, so he's comfortable learning a Rams scheme whose run game mixes things up between outside zone and duo.
"I think one of the best things (about) whenever I moved around, I would meet with offensive line coaches, install, get familiar with the playbook," Trost said. "I've ran multiple different schemes, ran different offenses at the different colleges that I've been at. I've ran duo, outside zone, inside zone, power schemes. So I think that is an advantage of going to multiple places and having to switch systems. And I'm just excited to get there and help any way that I can."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost from his time at Missouri & the NFL Combine.