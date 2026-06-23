2026 offseason position reset: Running back

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the running back position.
Key offseason moves
- Re-signed Ronnie Rivers to a one-year deal. While the backfield has primarily been led by Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, the 27-year-old Rivers has been a dependable third option in the rotation and valuable special teams contributor.
Who's under contract
Kyren Williams
2025 stats: Team-leading 259 carries for 1,252 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, plus 36 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns, while starting all 17 regular season games.
Blake Corum
2025 stats: 145 carries for 746 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, plus eight receptions for 36 yards, while playing in all 17 regular season games.
Ronnie Rivers
2025 stats: Nine carries for 46 yards across 11 games played; primarily contributed special teams.
Jarquez Hunter
2025 stats: Appeared in five games but all of his snaps came on special teams; did not record any stats on offense.
Jordan Waters
2025 stats: Did not record any.
Dean Connors
2025 stats: 200 carries for 977 yards and six touchdowns, plus 34 receptions for 254 and three touchdowns while starting all 13 games for Houston in his final collegiate season.
What's next
Building on continuity and experience. The 2026 season is slated to be the third-straight with a rotation led by Williams, Corum and Rivers that helped power the league's No. 7 rushing attack in the NFL last year.
BEST PHOTOS: Kyren Williams' flipping touchdown, Blake Corum's physical runs & more of the Rams running backs | Best of Running Backs
Take a look at the best photos of Kyren Williams' flipping touchdown, Blake Corum's physical runs & more of the Los Angeles Rams running backs room from the 2024 season.