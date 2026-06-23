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2026 offseason position reset: Running back

Jun 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the running back position.

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Key offseason moves

  • Re-signed Ronnie Rivers to a one-year deal. While the backfield has primarily been led by Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, the 27-year-old Rivers has been a dependable third option in the rotation and valuable special teams contributor.

Who's under contract

Kyren Williams

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Kyren Williams

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 207 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

2025 stats: Team-leading 259 carries for 1,252 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, plus 36 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns, while starting all 17 regular season games.

Blake Corum

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Blake Corum

#24 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Michigan

2025 stats: 145 carries for 746 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, plus eight receptions for 36 yards, while playing in all 17 regular season games.

Ronnie Rivers

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Ronnie Rivers

#20 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

2025 stats: Nine carries for 46 yards across 11 games played; primarily contributed special teams.

Jarquez Hunter

2025-jarquez-hunter-headshot

Jarquez Hunter

#27 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: Auburn

2025 stats: Appeared in five games but all of his snaps came on special teams; did not record any stats on offense.

Jordan Waters

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Jordan Waters

#32 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: N.C. State

2025 stats: Did not record any.

Dean Connors

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Dean Connors

#33 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 206 lbs
  • College: Houston

2025 stats: 200 carries for 977 yards and six touchdowns, plus 34 receptions for 254 and three touchdowns while starting all 13 games for Houston in his final collegiate season.

What's next

Building on continuity and experience. The 2026 season is slated to be the third-straight with a rotation led by Williams, Corum and Rivers that helped power the league's No. 7 rushing attack in the NFL last year.

BEST PHOTOS: Kyren Williams' flipping touchdown, Blake Corum's physical runs & more of the Rams running backs | Best of Running Backs

Take a look at the best photos of Kyren Williams' flipping touchdown, Blake Corum's physical runs & more of the Los Angeles Rams running backs room from the 2024 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Will Navarro/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Peter Vander Stoep/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Will Navarro/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Peter Vander Stoep/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Caitlyn Epes/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Nick Tomoyasu/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Las Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Caitlyn Epes/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers in week 2 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers in week 2 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
123 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
124 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
125 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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126 / 157
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
127 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
128 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
130 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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131 / 157
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
132 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
133 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
134 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
135 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
136 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
137 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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138 / 157
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.
139 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
140 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
141 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
142 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
143 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
144 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets in week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
145 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
146 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.
147 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
148 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
149 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
150 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
151 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears s in week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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152 / 157
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.
153 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.
154 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
155 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
156 / 157

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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