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Rams Pick'em launching for 2026 season: Season tickets, player-signed merchandise, and more prizes up for grabs 

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams are launching another season of their predictive game Rams Pick'em presented by Pechanga Resort Casino.

How it works ⤵️

Fans can put their Rams knowledge to the test by making predictions about what they think will happen in an upcoming game. Think you know who will lead the team in sacks or how many points the Rams will win their games by? Then Rams Pick'em is for you!

Each week, fans can make or edit their picks until kickoff. Fans are awarded points for every correct pick. The top five fans with the most points each week will have a chance to win prizes and increase their chances of winning the season's grand prize.

From now until August 31, fans can make season long predictions about how many games they think the Rams will win, who will lead the team in interceptions and more. Weekly predictions will begin the week of the Rams' Week 1 regular season game. Until then, questions are live for season predictions right now at therams.com/pickem.

So, what exactly can I win? 🤔

Season Long Grand Prize:

  • 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2

Weekly Prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets for future Rams home game
  • 2nd Place – Signed Jersey
  • 3rd Place – Signed Football
  • 4th Place – Signed Mini Helmet
  • 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
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