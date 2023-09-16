Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy did well playing within the timing and rhythm of San Francisco's offense in Week 1 – as he did toward the end of last season – but is also capable of making off-schedule plays.

Even when pressured, he can still get rid of the ball quickly. Not only will bringing it to disrupt that timing and rhythm still be critical for Los Angeles' defense, so will the secondary when it comes to defending those passes and ensuring the intended targets don't gain yards after the action.