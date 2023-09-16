The Rams host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The Rams host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The 49ers defense sacked Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett five times last week and has one of the most physical fronts in the NFL. Winning that battle in the trenches is not only important to giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a clean pocket to operate in, but also to be efficient on early downs by creating lanes for the run game.
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy did well playing within the timing and rhythm of San Francisco's offense in Week 1 – as he did toward the end of last season – but is also capable of making off-schedule plays.
Even when pressured, he can still get rid of the ball quickly. Not only will bringing it to disrupt that timing and rhythm still be critical for Los Angeles' defense, so will the secondary when it comes to defending those passes and ensuring the intended targets don't gain yards after the action.
There are multiple, between tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Samuel and McCaffrey get used in multiple ways, so it will be especially important to monitor where they line up at all times on Sunday afternoon.
Luego de abrir la temporada con una estupenda victoria en Seattle, Los Ángeles tratará de dar su segunda sorpresa seguida al recibir a los poderosos San Francisco 49ers
A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 16.
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
In the Week 2 game preview, J.B. Long examines how vital it will be to keep the momentum going after Week 1's win, emphasizes the importance of keeping Matthew Stafford protected against a fierce San Francisco 49ers pass rush, and suggests that despite their youth, the young Los Angeles Rams secondary will be more than up to the task on Sunday at SoFi.
Rounding up some of the news and notes from Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's Week 2 home game against the 49ers.
Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner put together a promising performance in his first NFL regular season game.
The way Rams outside linebacker Byron Young's preparation changed over the course of the offseason was a pivotal piece to earning a starting role and his productive Week 1 game.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.