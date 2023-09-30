Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams take on the Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 4. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Keep Anthony Richardson contained

Richardson cleared concussion protocol and will start in Sunday's game, which means the Rams defense will have its work cut out for itself.

For the front seven, it's keep contain on the edges to limit the plays with his legs. And for the secondary, it's making sure not to lose a receiver in the instances where Richardson looks to make an off-schedule play with his arm.

2. Take advantage of beat-up Colts offensive line

If there was a game for the Rams pass rush to step up, this would be it. Two starting Colts offensive linemen were ruled out on Friday in center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and a third – left guard Quenton Nelson – is considered questionable.

That's advantageous for defensive tackle Aaron Donald, but he can't do it alone.

3. Take care of the football

Indianapolis is tied with five other teams for seventh-most turnovers created this season.

