Injury Report 9/29: Alaric Jackson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee and John Johnson III questionable for Week 4 at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿ (hamstring), wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (Achilles), tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (Achilles) and safety ﻿John Johnson III﻿ (face) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said Jackson was probably a game-time decision. On Wednesday, McVay said it was "just soreness" regarding Skowronek and Higbee's Achilles injuries.

For the Colts, starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and starting center Joe Kelly (concussion) have been ruled out, while starting left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (groin) are among three players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: the Rams conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.