Injury Report 9/29: Alaric Jackson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee and John Johnson III questionable for Week 4 at Colts

Sep 29, 2023 at 02:42 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿ (hamstring), wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (Achilles), tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (Achilles) and safety ﻿John Johnson III﻿ (face) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said Jackson was probably a game-time decision. On Wednesday, McVay said it was "just soreness" regarding Skowronek and Higbee's Achilles injuries.

For the Colts, starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and starting center Joe Kelly (concussion) have been ruled out, while starting left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (groin) are among three players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: the Rams conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alaric Jackson OL Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Tyler Higbee TE Achilles DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Puka Nacua WR Oblique Limited Full Full -
Joe Noteboom OL Knee Full Full Full -
John Johnson III DB Face - - DNP Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR-resting - - DNP -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DeForest Buckner DT Groin/Back DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Quenton Nelson G Toe DNP DNP Full Questionable
Dallis Flowers CB Back Full Full Full -
Ryan Kelly C Concussion Full Full DNP Out
Anthony Richardson QB Concussion Full Full Full -
Sam Ehlinger QB Right Shoulder - Limited DNP Questionable
Bernhard Raimann T Concussion - - DNP Out
Braden Smith T Wrist - - DNP -
Grover Stewart DT Foot - - DNP -

