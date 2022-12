Adams' rapport with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers produced spectacular numbers in Green Bay. In Las Vegas, he reunited with his college quarterback in Derek Carr and hasn't missed a beat.

Adams' release, use of tempo and overall technique make him a tough cover for any defensive back. He's someone who is capable of making an explosive play at any time, so the Rams will need a disciplined game from their secondary – especially their safeties – to avoid getting beat over the top.