6 Questions with 6Connex: Ogbo Okoronkwo

"Everybody's different. Everybody's really talented. Everybody's really good at something different. We're all built different. We all have different tools, and we all help each other. It's not like a stingy group, everybody sharing and putting something in the pot every day. It's really cool, because when you have a guy like Von, when you have a guy as talented as that, you wouldn't expect him to just be helping and putting tools in your toolbelt, you know? Older guys aren't usually that open with younger guys. I was lucky to have guys like Clay Matthews, Dante Fowler – (Fowler) is now older, but he was in the league for a while before us. Those guys were very similar to Von. He's just really taken all of us under his wing and he's not holding anything back about his knowledge of the game. It's real. It's a blessing."