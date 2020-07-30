Aaron Donald is No. 3 on NFL Top 100

Having already been named to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s, it should come as no surprise that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is once again regarded as one of the Top 10 players in the league.

Donald's NFL peers voted him No. 3 on the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2020" list, giving him his third-straight appearance in the Top 10. He was ranked No. 1 last year and No. 7 in 2018.

The University of Pittsburgh product has appeared on the Top 100 every year he's been in the league, too, checking in at No. 92 in 2015, No. 14 in 2016 and No. 15 in 2017 in addition to the trio of Top 10 rankings.

Statistically, Donald led the Rams with 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks this past season despite facing two or more blockers on 319 of his rushes, most of any interior defender according to Pro Football Focus. He has led the Rams in tackles for loss every year he's been with the team and sacks in each of the last five seasons.