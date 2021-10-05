From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris, and Kevin O'Connell preview Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell each held press conferences with local media Tuesday to preview their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon).

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It's more mental stuff. You just got to be locked in in walkthroughs because you've got to make sure that you know the gameplan, you've got to get yourself prepared the best way you can, but at the same time you've got to stay fresh, find a way to stay fresh and healthy and get everybody 100 percent." – Donald