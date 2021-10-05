Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris, and Kevin O'Connell preview Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:33 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell each held press conferences with local media Tuesday to preview their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon).

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It's more mental stuff. You just got to be locked in in walkthroughs because you've got to make sure that you know the gameplan, you've got to get yourself prepared the best way you can, but at the same time you've got to stay fresh, find a way to stay fresh and healthy and get everybody 100 percent." – Donald

  • With three days in between games, operating under a condensed schedule requires Rams players to balance having a sharp week mentally while also keeping up physically with recovery and treatment.
  • To that end, Donald said he felt like the Rams were able to get good work in during their walkthrough Tuesday while also having chances to get recovery in.

"I've seen (Terrell Lewis) grow a lot from last year to this year." – Floyd

  • Floyd said Lewis is becoming more of a pro in his second NFL season.
  • "He came in as a rookie (last year) and didn't really never know how to be a pro, but this year he's definitely stepped up," Floyd said.

"I know come Thursday night, I'll feel about like I normally do on a Thursday practice with adrenaline, which is great, and it should feel a little bit better (than a normal Thursday)." – Stafford

  • For Stafford and his Rams teammates, playing on Thursday night won't be a huge adjustment since that day is one of their biggest practice days of the week.
  • "Our bodies are used to getting ready for a big day on Thursday," Stafford said.

"(Seahawks quarterback) Russell (Wilson) has proven it year in and year out that he's one of the absolute elite and best, and he definitely presents certain different types of challenges on his own." – Morris

  • While they have generally similar skillsets, coming off of playing Kyler Murray doesn't make preparing for Wilson easier, according to Morris.
  • "He's one of the original guys of being off the pocket, being in the pocket, being able to beat you from anywhere, and last week was a clear cut example of how he can do that," Morris said, pointing to Wilson's performance against the 49ers.

"It's definitely going to be a loud environment." – O'Connell

  • With fans back in the stands at Lumen Field this season, the Rams will be preparing for traditionally one of the loudest venues in the NFL for visiting teams, making smooth non-verbal communication important for their offense on Thursday.
  • O'Connell said they have some experience in a loud road environment that they can draw on from when they played the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2, and has confidence in their non-verbal communication.

