Aaron Donald's most game-wrecking plays from dominant 2020 season

Here are defensive lineman Aaron Donald's top five from last season:
5) Week 16 sack vs. Seahawks
Similar to Week 12 against the 49ers, this third-down sack against Russell Wilson led to a Seahawks punt and followed with the Rams putting points on the board – a 33-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay, to be exact, that cut the Rams' deficit to four early in the fourth quarter. The significance of this sack by Donald was that it ultimately helped him to tie for second in the NFL in total sacks by end of season (13.5).
4) Week 12 sack vs. 49ers
This sack against Nick Mullens late in the third quarter eventually forced the 49ers to punt and helped the Rams regain the lead on a go-ahead Cam Akers 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. It also clinched Donald's fourth-straight season with double digit sacks.
3) Kyle Allen sack vs. Washington
Washington attempted to double team Donald, but created little resistance as he quickly got past both offensive lineman to take down Allen. It was the first of four sacks on the day by Donald, matching his career-high for a single game.
2) Week 12 forced fumble vs. 49ers
Donald stripped the ball loose from 49ers running back Raheem Mostert's grasp and it bounced to Rams cornerback Troy Hill, who returned the fumble 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. It was Donald's fourth forced fumble of the season.
1) Strip-sack vs. Bills
It was a sequence that perfectly captured Donald's dominance and game-wrecking ability, and why many outlets are recognizing him as their 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Donald threw down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the strip-sack, then recovered his own forced fumble. It was his second sack of the drive; the first occurred two plays earlier. Similar to the Week 12 game against the 49ers, this play led to a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson which helped the Rams regain the lead.
