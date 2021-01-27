Aaron Donald's most game-wrecking plays from dominant 2020 season

Similar to Week 12 against the 49ers, this third-down sack against Russell Wilson led to a Seahawks punt and followed with the Rams putting points on the board – a 33-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay, to be exact, that cut the Rams' deficit to four early in the fourth quarter. The significance of this sack by Donald was that it ultimately helped him to tie for second in the NFL in total sacks by end of season (13.5).