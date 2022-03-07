Von Miller's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series continues with the best of outside linebacker Von Miller's first season in Los Angeles:
5) Sack vs. Seahawks in Week 15
Miller's first sack as a Ram came on third down against the Seahawks, resulting in a 9-yard loss and forcing the Seahawks to punt.
4) First sack vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Working in tandem with defensive lineman Greg Gaines, Miller looped inside and was determined to not let Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow escape the pocket, taking him down for an 8-yard loss.
3) Strip-sack vs. Buccaneers in Divisional Round
Beating Bucs rookie left tackle off the edge, Miller's strip-sack gave the ball back to the Rams just outside the redzone.
2) Second sack vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Spinning past the right guard, Miller made sure Burrow would not escape the pocket by taking him down for a six-yard loss.
1) Second sack vs. Ravens in Week 17
Using his signature ghost move, Miller was able to dip under the right tackle and sack Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for a loss of 8 yards, helping clinch a 20-19 victory and the Rams' fifth-straight win. It was one of two sacks on the day for Miller as well.