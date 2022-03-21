Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Allen Robinson, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Mar 21, 2022 at 03:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson﻿, offensive lineman Brian Allen﻿, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held video conferences with local and national media Monday after signing new contracts with the team in the early stages of the new league year.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I'm a very, very versatile player." – Robinson

  • Robinson believes he has a multi-faceted skillset, between his ability to run routes, win 50/50 balls and make contested catches.
  • Robinson said he's looking forward to returning in mid-April to start fine-tuning his role in the Rams' offense.

"I'd be lying to say that it wasn't in the back of my head that I wanted to have a great year." – Allen

  • After what he went through midway through the 2019 season and throughout the 2020 season, Allen wanted to perform well enough to remain in Los Angeles. Sure enough, he did and was rewarded with a three-year deal from the Rams.
  • While free agency was "a little more stressful" than he thought it would be, Allen is glad it's over and that he's back in L.A.

"It's definitely a good feeling. The best part is knowing the coaches have the confidence in you to sign you back to a contract here and just put you at that spot." – Noteboom

  • Noteboom avoided unrestricted free agency by signing a three-year deal with the Rams, installing him as their new starting left tackle with Andrew Whitworth retiring.
  • While that new role comes with more responsibility, Noteboom said it only motivates him even more.

"It's an exciting thing as a player to kind of know where you're going to be able to put some roots down and really go try to make something really special for a while." – Stafford

  • Stafford will be in the horns through the 2026 season after signing a four-year contract extension.
  • Stafford said he "just had so much fun" playing for the team, organization and coaching staff, which is why he wanted to sign the long-term extension.

