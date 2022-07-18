Behind the Grind extra: Allen Robinson II

Robinson believes he has the ability to occupy all three levels of the field.

"Moving the chains forward, if that's turning an 8-yard catch into 12 yards, turning seven yards into 10 yards," Robinson said. "It's just small things (I'm) trying to improve to make each and every catch a little bit better."

That troubleshooting process is a two-way street, and Robinson is an active participant. There's those conversations with Kupp, and then also being in constant communication with Stafford to ensure they're aligned on the way a route should be run.

"For me to be the best receiver that I can be, it's making sure that I'm on the same page with Matthew," Robinson said in Behind the Grind. "It's fun building that chemistry with the quarterback. It's like you go to a new school, everybody is getting to learn, 'What does he see? How does he feel about this route? How does he see the timing of this?' For me, (it's) trying to create constant communication and getting constant feedback from him so that I can make sure that I'm in the right place at the right time for where he wants me at."

Those daily deposits began during the spring and will pick back up when training camp starts next week. Doing so now will allow them to reap the rewards during the season.