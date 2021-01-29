Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers' best plays from his rookie season

Jan 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the 2020 season complete, theRams.com will be looking back on a handful of players' best plays.

Here are running back Cam Akers﻿' top five from last season:

5) 46-yard run vs. Washington

After a rib injury sidelined him in Week 4, Akers returned in Week 5 and showed a glimpse of his explosiveness with a 46-yard run against the Washington Football Team. It was his longest run of the season until Week 12.

4) 44-yard catch vs. Seahawks in playoffs

This crucial catch helped set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Akers and expand the Rams' lead to 10.

3) Touchdown catch vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

On a night when Akers and a pair of other rookies shined, Akers contributed a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown catch with 5:44 left in the third quarter to put the Rams up 24-17. It was also the first touchdown of his NFL career.

2) 61-yard run vs. 49ers in Week 12

The longest run of the season for Akers and of the Sean McVay era, it took the Rams to the 49ers 7-yard line and eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Akers.

1) Wildcat touchdown run vs. Packers in playoffs

Akers took four direct snaps out of the wildcat formation against the Packers, the third of which resulted in a 7-yard touchdown run. Akers followed with a 2-point conversion on a hook-and-ladder play.

