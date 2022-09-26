Cam Akers reminds he's still an explosive rusher in Rams' Week 3 win at Cardinals  

Akers said he could feel the momentum of those runs and how they impacted the Cardinals' defense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford likewise saw the positive effect it had on their offense.

"It was great," Stafford said. "I think we kind of felt the rhythm of the game, like, 'Man, we're doing a great job up front moving these guys.' and it was really just big-time credit to the guys up front, the guys on the perimeter blocking. Great plan from Sean (McVay) and the coaches to get downhill, get direct on these guys. And then you let him go do his thing in space, which was fun to watch."

While Akers did have a fumble at the Cardinals 3-yard line in the second half, the Rams kept their faith in him.

"That I'm coming right back to you and have all the confidence in the world," McVay said, when asked what he said to Akers after the fumble. "Let's learn from it, but you've done too many good things throughout this game for that to minimize, when, if we have to go back out on the field in some sort of four-minute situation, he was going to be the guy we were going to lean on."

Overall, Akers' 5.1 yards per carry on Sunday marked his best average since pushing 5.0 per carry when he had 18 for 90 yards against the Packers in the 2021 Divisional Round.