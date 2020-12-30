Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch Week 17, presented by SoFi:

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) host the Cardinals (8-7) on Sunday in the regular season finale, with both teams seeking to clinch a playoff spot. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 87th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 46-38-2. The Rams won the last matchup 38-28 on Dec. 6, 2020 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

