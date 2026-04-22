Contract extension in place, Quentin Lake keeps his standards and goals high

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Safety Quentin Lake entered the 2025 season an extension candidate set to play out the final year of his rookie contract.

On January 1, that uncertainty became something he no longer had to worry about, signing a three-year contract extension with the Rams.

The peace of mind of having that long-term security in place as spring preparation begins for the 2026 season is a huge deal.

"It means more to me, because last year, during the season, I felt like I was playing well, but at the same time, going into this offseason, I feel like there's so much more I can really show, and my body feels great. Mentally, I'm in a good space. I've been telling myself I'm at peace," Lake told reporters Monday as the Rams began their offseason workout program. "When you're at peace, nothing can beat that."

Lake is a big believer in manifestation. So, in addition to acknowledging the obvious team goal of winning a Super Bowl, he also stated personal goals of All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition, and to "be the best defender in the league."

"Why not?" Lake said. "People might say you're crazy, but if you don't have – you guys have the same dreams, you know? Whatever dreams you want to accomplish, accomplish them. For me, that's it. Why not? Why can't I? ... I feel like I have the ability to do it, so that's what I'm going to work towards."

The UCLA product appeared well on his way to authoring at least a Pro Bowl-worthy performance last season, when he logged his first career interception, a career-high 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games before suffering an elbow injury that sidelined him until the start of the playoffs.

Still, it provides a solid foundation for Lake to build on this spring as he works alongside a re-tooled secondary that acquired cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and re-signed safety Kam Curl.

Lake crossed over with McDuffie when he was a senior and McDuffie a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. They crossed over in football and track and field. Lake said McDuffie is a "true embodiment of a Ram" as someone who's from the Los Angeles area, knows the environment and everything with the region.

"I got to really get to know him a lot more, but seeing him from afar, he's a fantastic player," Lake said. "Obviously, I'll get to know him more at this stage in our lives, but very, very happy to get to work with him."

McDuffie's inside-out versatility, combined with Lake's as a player who lined up at both safety and star, could allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to get creative with coverage structures and the way he deploys both players. Lake, who played 133 snaps lined up in the box, 129 snaps at free safety and 535 in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus' charting, said he hasn't had conversations with the coaching staff yet about what his role will look like this upcoming season.

At this point, he's perfectly content with using this time of the year as a springboard to the Rams' main goal, followed by those individual accolades.