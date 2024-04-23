From the Podium: Hear from Darious Williams, Michael Hoecht, Kobie Turner, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson as Week 2 of 2024 offseason workout program gets underway

"It was really nerve-racking sound checking at the Lakers game, because everybody's still doing shoot around. You have like D-Lo and I don't think Brown was out there yet but D-Lo and then Chris Paul shooting on separate sides and I'm just at half court. But it all worked out well." – Turner

Turner enjoyed recounting his experience singing the national anthem before tip-off of a Lakers-Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena earlier this month.

"Another chance to be able to show that we are so much more than just athletes," Turner said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.