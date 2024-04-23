From the Podium: Hear from Darious Williams, Michael Hoecht, Kobie Turner, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson as Week 2 of 2024 offseason workout program gets underway

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Darious Williams, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, nose tackle Kobie Turner, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson each held press conferences with local media Monday after the team kicked off Week 2 of the first phase of its offseason workout program.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"L.A. is football home." – Williams
- Williams' two seasons in his native Jacksonville were worthwhile – it allowed the chance for family and friends back home to watch him play more often – but from a football standpoint, Los Angeles and the Rams are where he's called his football home.
- When he first got to L.A., he had Marcus Peters sharing lots of wisdom with him, and now has the ability to do the same with the Rams' younger defensive backs during his stint with the team.
"If that's gonna give us an advantage to win, then absolutely. It's something I'm comfortable doing." – Hoecht
- The new kickoff rules could be advantageous for a player of Hoecht's 6-foot-4, 310 pound frame, and yes, he is open to adding to his one career kickoff return which went for 22 yards against Carolina in Week 6 of the 2022 season.
- "But for right now, I just want to continue to improve on what we did last year, and keep being the best version of what I can do first thing," Hoecht said.
"I don't know if I would still be playing if I didn't think that was still who I was. That is who I believe myself to be." – Kupp
- After playing through injuries across each of the last two seasons, Kupp expressed full confidence he can return to his 2021 form.
- Though Kupp missed the first four games of the 2023 season, he played in every game upon his return – including the wild card playoff game and excluding the Week 18 game he was a healthy scratch for.
"It was really nerve-racking sound checking at the Lakers game, because everybody's still doing shoot around. You have like D-Lo and I don't think Brown was out there yet but D-Lo and then Chris Paul shooting on separate sides and I'm just at half court. But it all worked out well." – Turner
- Turner enjoyed recounting his experience singing the national anthem before tip-off of a Lakers-Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena earlier this month.
- "Another chance to be able to show that we are so much more than just athletes," Turner said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.
"I'll come in now, and I'm seeing stuff that I didn't even get a chance to see last year because I wasn't there." – Robinson
- After arriving around the start of minicamp last year, being back with the Rams and having a full offseason program ahead of him – or a 2-month head-start – is a huge benefit for Robinson as he prepares for the 2024 season.
- Robinson said that recognition "gives me a good feeling" because he can see those things unfolding in real time and know what they mean without having to ask in real time.