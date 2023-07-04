Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

Jul 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Linebacker.

230704_OffseasonResetLB_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted Byron Young, Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis in the third, fifth and sixth rounds respectively in this year's draft. Similar to other positions, departures made it seem inevitable that restocking would occur via the draft. Outside linebacker especially fit that scenario with the departures of Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins.

Who's under contract

Related Links

**97 - DT Michael Hoecht**

Michael Hoecht

#97 DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Brown

2022 stats: 36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and nine QB hits in 17 games (six starts).

**44 - OLB Daniel Hardy**

Daniel Hardy

#44 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Montana State

2022 stats: Four total tackles in six games.

**96 - OLB Keir Thomas II**

Keir Thomas

#96 OLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2022 stats: Four total tackles in eight games.

**31 - OLB Nick Hampton**

Nick Hampton

#31 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

2022 stats: Seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 39 total tackles while starting in all nine games he played.

Placeholder for not available image

Zach VanValkenburg

#51 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 263 lbs
  • College: Iowa

2022 stats: Spent the entire season on the team's practice squad.

**56 - LB Christian Rozeboom**

Christian Rozeboom

#56 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

2022 stats: eight total tackles in 17 games.

**53 - LB Ernest Jones**

Ernest Jones

#53 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

2022 stats: 114 total tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games (11 starts).

**\# - DB Jaiden Woodbey**

Jaiden Woodbey

#48 ILB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Boston College

2022 stats: 75 total tackles in 12 games as a grad transfer at Boston College.

**50 - ILB Ryan Smenda Jr.**

Ryan Smenda Jr.

#50 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

2022 stats: 117 total tackles, eight QB hits and three pass breakups in 12 games in his final season at Wake Forest.

**35 - ILB Jake Hummel**

Jake Hummel

#35 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Iowa State

2022 stats: Four total tackles in seven games.

**54 - ILB Kelechi Anyalebechi**

Kelechi Anyalebechi

#54 ILB

  • College: Incarnate Word

2022 stats: 114 total tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 14 games during his final season at Incarnate Word. One of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown,

What's next

Figuring out the edge rotation, and continuing to get Jones reps with the green dot. Outside linebacker had significant turnover, and while Hoecht and Hardy gained valuable experience late last season, it's a position that still has a lot to be determined past those two. As for Jones, he's had experience with being the on-field defensive signal-caller before, it's just about building that comfort leading into the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

news

Newcomer update: Nick Hampton

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie linebacker Nick Hampton.

news

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

news

Offseason position reset: Offensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' offensive line room.

news

Behind the Grind Episode 3 takes fans inside McVay's statue unveiling at Miami (Ohio), Rams rookie arrivals, OTAs

An exclusive look at how the Rams offseason unfolded after the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Newcomer update: Stetson Bennett

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive line room.

news

Newcomer update: Kobie Turner

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

news

Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' wide receiver room.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive back room.

Advertising