Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Tight end.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted Davis Allen in the fifth round of this year's draft. Having waived Kendall Blanton during the 2022 season, it made sense they would eventually add to the tight end room via the draft.
- Acquired Hunter Long in Jalen Ramsey trade with Dolphins. Before drafting Allen, the Rams acquired Long, who is familiar with tight ends coach Nick Caley from Caley interviewing him during the 2021 pre-draft process when Caley was with the Patriots.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: 72 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns while starting in all 17 games.
2022 stats: Seven catches for 109 yards in 14 games (one start).
2022 stats: Played in nine games but did not record any receiving stats during his final season with the Dolphins.
2022 stats: 39 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns while starting all 14 games in his final season at Clemson.
2022 stats: 45 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in his final collegiate season at Bowling Green.
What's next
Getting newcomers up to speed. The additions of Long and Allen helped start the process of establishing depth, the next step is having them continue to learn the offense.