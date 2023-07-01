Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Tight end

Jul 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Tight end.

230701_OffseasonResetTE_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted Davis Allen in the fifth round of this year's draft. Having waived Kendall Blanton during the 2022 season, it made sense they would eventually add to the tight end room via the draft.
  • Acquired Hunter Long in Jalen Ramsey trade with Dolphins. Before drafting Allen, the Rams acquired Long, who is familiar with tight ends coach Nick Caley from Caley interviewing him during the 2021 pre-draft process when Caley was with the Patriots.

Who's under contract

**89 - TE Tyler Higbee**

Tyler Higbee

#89 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

2022 stats: 72 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns while starting in all 17 games.

**88 - TE Brycen Hopkins**

Brycen Hopkins

#88 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Purdue

2022 stats: Seven catches for 109 yards in 14 games (one start).

Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long

Hunter Long

#84 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • College: Boston College

2022 stats: Played in nine games but did not record any receiving stats during his final season with the Dolphins.

**87 - TE Davis Allen**

Davis Allen

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Clemson

2022 stats: 39 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns while starting all 14 games in his final season at Clemson.

**46 - TE Christian Sims**

Christian Sims

#46 TE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 243 lbs
  • College: Bowling Green

2022 stats: 45 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in his final collegiate season at Bowling Green.

What's next

Getting newcomers up to speed. The additions of Long and Allen helped start the process of establishing depth, the next step is having them continue to learn the offense.

