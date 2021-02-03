Darious Williams' best game-changing plays from breakout 2020 season

With the 2020 season complete, theRams.com will be looking back on a handful of players' best plays.
Here are cornerback Darious Williams' top five plays:
5) First interception vs. Seahawks in Week 10
This leaping interception in the back left corner of the endzone on a Russell Wilson pass intended for Will Dissly saved a potential game-tying touchdown. It was one of two picks by Williams in this contest.
4) Interception vs. Eagles
Williams jumped in front of this Carson Wentz pass intended for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the endzone to prevent a go-ahead touchdown and preserve a 5-point lead for the Rams. It also marked Williams' first interception of the season.
3) Finger-tip pass breakup vs. Seahawks in Week 10
Another highlight from Week 10, Williams was able to make up enough ground to deflect a Wilson pass intended for Tyler Lockett with the tip of his finger to prevent the touchdown with 52 seconds remaining.
2) Game-winning interception vs. Giants
Clinging to a 9-point lead and with the Giants at the Rams 18-yard line with under a minute left in regulation, the Rams needed a stop to seal the game. Williams stepped up with this diving pick.
1) 42-yard pick six vs. Seahawks in playoffs
If it's the Rams' top defensive play of the season, it should also be Williams'. Here, he jumped in front of a screen pass intended for DK Metcalf and raced 42 yards to the endzone for the touchdown.