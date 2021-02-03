Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darious Williams' best game-changing plays from breakout 2020 season

Feb 03, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the 2020 season complete, theRams.com will be looking back on a handful of players' best plays.

Here are cornerback Darious Williams' top five plays:

5) First interception vs. Seahawks in Week 10

This leaping interception in the back left corner of the endzone on a Russell Wilson pass intended for Will Dissly saved a potential game-tying touchdown. It was one of two picks by Williams in this contest.

4) Interception vs. Eagles

Williams jumped in front of this Carson Wentz pass intended for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the endzone to prevent a go-ahead touchdown and preserve a 5-point lead for the Rams. It also marked Williams' first interception of the season.

3) Finger-tip pass breakup vs. Seahawks in Week 10

Another highlight from Week 10, Williams was able to make up enough ground to deflect a Wilson pass intended for Tyler Lockett with the tip of his finger to prevent the touchdown with 52 seconds remaining.

2) Game-winning interception vs. Giants

Clinging to a 9-point lead and with the Giants at the Rams 18-yard line with under a minute left in regulation, the Rams needed a stop to seal the game. Williams stepped up with this diving pick.

1) 42-yard pick six vs. Seahawks in playoffs

If it's the Rams' top defensive play of the season, it should also be Williams'. Here, he jumped in front of a screen pass intended for DK Metcalf and raced 42 yards to the endzone for the touchdown.

