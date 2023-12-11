'For him to step up and do what he did today was pretty special': Davis Allen has promising performance vs. Ravens

"I thought he did a great job," Stafford said. "Obviously as a young guy in there, played a bunch of snaps. Happy for him on the touchdown. Great job on the long third down – just sending it down the middle there was a ballsy play, but it worked for him. I thought he did a really nice job. You know, those are some tough matchups both in the run game in the pass game. They got first-round picks all over the place. So I thought he did a nice job."

Head coach Sean McVay said they asked a lot of different things of Allen on Sunday and that the game isn't too big for him.

"Man, he played great, played great obviously," wide receiver Cooper Kupp said. "Hurts when Hunter goes down, but for him to step up and do what he did today was pretty special. I'd advise him to keep his feet on the ground when he's able to, but man, that was a huge play for us. And he did some really good stuff."

Allen said his mindset was just to do whatever he could to help the team win, whether that be in the run game, pass game or specials teams. Simple as it may be, it left a lasting impression.