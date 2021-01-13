Angel Fabela: Stars in the stands

"I'm at every home game loudly cheering on my Mob Squad, sporting my Rams gear and Rams horn hats with custom bling horns for just about every occasion: Original, Color Rush, Breast Cancer Awareness, London, Christmas and Salute to Service, which holds a very special place in my heart to honor my son Nick, who is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps. He too cheers them on from wherever he happens to be in the world!"