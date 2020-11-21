Sergio Soto: Rams fanhood passed down through generations

When Sergio Soto thinks about football and the Los Angeles Rams, he thinks of his late brother, Carlos.
"My father being at work all the time, Carlos would always take me to football practice and prepared me for game days, so that my father and him would be able to go out and see me play every Saturday morning."
Then as any good older brother would do, he introduced Sergio to the Los Angeles Rams.
"My older brother, Carlos, took me to my first football game at the LA Coliseum and I was introduced to the Los Angeles Rams for the first time."
From that moment, he was by his brother's side for every game.
"Growing up and being able to hang around my big brother, even though he was seven years my senior, I always made it a point to sit with him and his friends in back of the garage with a TV going on and seeing our Rams kick some ass!"
As time went on, Carlos and a couple of his friends decided to become Season Ticket Members.
"It was for the Anaheim era and that's when it began, just him and I being inseparable going to every home game, every Arizona and San Francisco game as well."
They were even inseparable when they both got to experience Super Bowl XXXIV.
"When we won the Super Bowl in '99/2000 and Mike Jones had stopped the tying TD by [Kevin] Dyson....and the best memory was that Carlos and I were able to share that moment..."
After his brother passed, the photo of them at the Super Bowl watching the Greatest Show on Turf became even more special.
Now, Soto shares the Rams with his son.
"My son now takes the place, or should I say, 'stands in' for my brother as he watches from Ram Heaven, and enjoys all the high fives, hugs and chest bumping and all that comes with a victory from my precious mighty Rams. My son Zechariah, LOVES how crazy and RAMbunctious we get that, the neighbors call us out to let us know we are one crazy duo."
"My son sees the happiness in me when him and I spend, not only a 3 hour session of football, but the precious moment that my bro gave to me to be able to pass it along to him and his sons generation...My Rams have not brought just the love of the sport into my life but, it's brought fun and loving memories with my children and their generations to come."
And Sergio will never forget what he learned from his older brother.
"Carlos was my inspiration for my tattoo on my left arm. It is my way not only to memorialize him but, to know I had someone who LOVED me enough to take the time to teach, show me the camaraderie, and sportsmanship of the sport."
