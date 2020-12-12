Step into The Golden Ram Barber Shop: A superfan's shop full of Rams memorabilia

Welcome to the Golden Ram Barber Shop.
From the moment you open the door, the walls are covered from top to bottom with a lifetime collection of anything and everything Los Angeles Rams. We're talking newspaper clippings, signed autographs, personal notes from coaches, jerseys, rally towels, signage and more.
You name it, Sal Martinez probably has it.
"I started collecting every piece of Rams memorabilia I could find. I knew one day I would own my own business and I wanted to be surrounded by my Rams collection and be able to talk Rams Football every day."
And that's exactly what he did.
Martinez opened his shop in Westminster, CA in 1994 – the Rams' last season in Anaheim. The team's move wouldn't stop Martinez from showing customers who the Rams are and hoping the team would return one day.
Twenty years later, Martinez's hopes would come true.
"It is part of my identity. Many of my customers at the Golden Ram Barber Shop always tell me, especially after a Rams Win, Sal must be happy."
Every piece of memorabilia in the Golden Ram Barber Shop holds a story, and even Martinez has his favorites.
"One is my 1979 Ferragamo game-worn jersey. Another is a letter from coach George Allen from the 1969 Rams season thanking me for being a loyal Rams fan."
Like Martinez always says, Rams fans and loyalty go hand in hand.
"I love sharing and telling Rams stories to my customers, they love it."
His first Rams story is set at age seven watching the Rams play on TV.
"They were playing the Cowboys. I loved the Rams helmet, the horns on their helmet caught my attention."
Like most young fans, Martinez' fandom started with falling in love with those iconic Rams horns. So of course, that's how his daughter got hooked too.
"I go to the Rams games with my daughter, Brianna. When she was 8 months old, I put a Rams helmet on her, and she was hooked."
Now she is 29 and still watching all the games with her dad.
"It is so awesome to share the same passion for the Rams."
And with his family and customers, Martinez will continue to share that passion and keep adding to his collection.
"I always say, 'To me, the Rams are more than just a football team, they are like family. Win or lose, I will always remain faithful.'"
